ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Ottawa County motorcycle rider injured when SUV pulls out of driveway

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afVAT_0giBSl4N00

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized when an SUV pulled out in front of him and the two collided Saturday afternoon.

At 3:04 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and medical first responders responded to a report of a traffic accident with injuries in the 5300 block of Arthur Street in Wright Township. The investigation showed that a 57-year-old Coopersville woman was driving a 2018 GMC Acadia and pulled out of a private driveway and into the path of a westbound 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle being ridden by a 35-year-old Conklin man, when the two collided.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

17-year-old dies in Ionia County ORV accident

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old Greenville resident is dead after an ORV accident in Otisco Township Tuesday afternoon. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old driver and an 18-year-old Belding passenger were riding an ORV near Long Rake Road on Hock Road when the vehicle flipped over.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

WATCH: MSP trooper captures video of car flying off I-196 in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) captured dash cam video of a car speeding through a Jamestown Township construction zone Sunday morning. Troopers say the incident occurred near 32nd Street on I-196. We’re told the driver traveled nearly 30 miles per hour above the speed limit, causing...
JAMESTOWN, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Three injured in Big Rapids Township accident

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries following a two car crash in Big Rapids Township Monday night. The Mecosta Co. Sheriff's office says an investigation found that a 18-year old woman from Stanwood was traveling eastbound on 12 mile rd when she disregarded the stop sign at Northland Dr. and hit a northbound vehicle on Northland Dr. being driven by a 37-year old man from Big Rapids.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, MI
City
Wright Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Ottawa County, MI
Accidents
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMTCw

One hospitalized, one dead in separate motorcycle crashes

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash in Van Buren County less than thirty minutes after another motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash on I-196. Just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening, officers with South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to the scene...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Suv#Traffic Accident#Harley Davidson
Fox17

Sheriff: Woman pulled from water at Oval Beach, rescued by civilians

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A water rescue took place at Saugatuck’s Oval Beach. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 78-year-old woman fell into the water after experiencing a medical emergency. By the time officers arrived at the beach, bystanders had already jumped into help, pulling the woman...
SAUGATUCK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
MLive

Motorcyclist killed in crash with car near South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash, South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) reports. At 7:23 p.m. Saturday, July 16, South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Phoenix Road (CR 388) at Beechwood Lane (70th Street) in South Haven Township, the agency said in a news release.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Two men arrested after road rage near Holland

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of two people fighting on Sunday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the fight took place in the roadway on 136th Avenue near Riley Street. The caller who reported the fight said that one of the people had a gun and that a shooting may have taken place.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Bystanders save woman from drowning in Lake Michigan

SAUGATUCK, MI – A woman was rescued after she had a medical emergency and fell in Lake Michigan. A 78-year-old Illinois woman was on a paddle board or kayak when she had a medical emergency and fell into Lake Michigan at Oval Beach in Saugatuck around 4:44 p.m., July 19, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said.
SAUGATUCK, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man and boy critically injured in Allegan County crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- A Plainwell man and 10-year-old girl were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Allegan on Friday, July 15. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said a 24-year-old Plainwell man was driving a car and failed to yield to traffic at a two-way stop sign at Babylon Road and 34th Street. The car was struck by a semi-truck.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy