DROWNING ON LAKE CONROE

Four people died in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon that started a wildfire Sunday morning, the FAA website confirmed Monday morning. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office say they originally thought the aircraft was a single engine craft, but they got updated information from the FAA.According to the FAA website, one pilot and three passengers were on the plane, a Cessna P337, when it crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A 911 call about the crash was originally received by dispatchers at around 9:40 a.m.The crash ignited a wildfire that prompted an evacuation warning by Boulder County Sheriff's Office that...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO