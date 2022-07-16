Cedar Rapids to reinstitute mask mandate in city buildings

A former Waterloo dentist has had his license restricted after the Iowa Dental Board he was not competent to place dental implants, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Dr. Paymun Bayatt, now of Sioux City, was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency with regard to implants. A patient of Bayatt’s in Waterloo complained to the Board which led to an investigation. Bayatt has agreed to not place implants. The Board warned Bayatt that any future violations will result in disciplinary action.

