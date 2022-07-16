Cedar Rapids to reinstitute mask mandate in city buildings
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amid an increase in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County, the City of Cedar Rapids...www.kcrg.com
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amid an increase in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County, the City of Cedar Rapids...www.kcrg.com
Haven't you heard? Masks DO NOT help! There have been countless studies but the CDC keeps insisting masks are necessary. Complete bull...don't get your info from The Gazette, or news 7,9, and 2. You need to seek true facts and reporting from unbiased media which is hard to find. Read TheEpoch Times!
haven't had a mask on since day one no vax nor social distancing keep ur control
Comments / 19