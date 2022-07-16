ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids to reinstitute mask mandate in city buildings

By KCRG News Staff
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amid an increase in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County, the City of Cedar Rapids...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 19

Guest
3d ago

Haven't you heard? Masks DO NOT help! There have been countless studies but the CDC keeps insisting masks are necessary. Complete bull...don't get your info from The Gazette, or news 7,9, and 2. You need to seek true facts and reporting from unbiased media which is hard to find. Read TheEpoch Times!

Reply(1)
3
Jennie Smith
3d ago

haven't had a mask on since day one no vax nor social distancing keep ur control

Reply(3)
5
Related
KCRG.com

Our Town: Farming for the Future

KALONA, Iowa (KCRG) -Farming is a significant part of Kalona’s economy, with many Amish and Mennonite farms within the community. KCRG-TV9′s Becky Phelps takes a look at some unique farming practices one local business is making a priority.
KALONA, IA
K92.3

Cedar Rapids Brings Back Mask Mandate

The CDC reports that the Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County has transitioned from medium to high. According to the Center for Disease Control, Linn County's COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again. The official report says that the COVID Community Levels for the county are high. As per...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
