Allyson Felix wins bronze medal in final world championships race

By Cole Huff
 3 days ago
Track and field legend Allyson Felix ran her last competitive race Friday night at the Track and Field World Championships. And in typical Allison Felix fashion, she made sure it was a medal-earning effort.

The 36-year-old Los Angeles native took the baton from teammate Elija Godwin during the mixed 4×400-meter relay in Eugene and ran a solid second leg before passing the baton to Vernon Norwood. Norwood then ran a lap and passed it to Kennedy Simon, who finished the race in third place, earning the U.S. a Bronze medal.

But on this Friday night, the result wasn’t so much about the team as it was Felix. The Bronze medal was the cherry on top and a fitting close to one of the greatest track and field world championships careers ever.

After Felix gave the world championships one last lap, she took a moment to soak it all in.

She’ll finish with 19 World Championships and 11 Olympic medals, leaving as the most decorated American track athlete in Olympic history.

Allyson Felix, ladies and gentlemen.

