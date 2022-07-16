ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

For Penn State Recruiting, Another Impressive July

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7KF2_0giBSJY900

The Lions' 2023 class rises to No. 3 nationally during a July to remember.

In July of 2021, Penn State went on a remarkable recruiting run that led to 13 commitments (not all of whom stuck) across two classes. Though July 2022 won't match that for numbers, the month has been impressive for the Lions. In particular, Penn State had a week to remember.

Three players, including two of Pennsylvania's highest-ranked prospects, joined Penn State's 2022 class last week. The latest, defensive standout Ta'Mere Robinson , did so on the one-year anniversary of lineman Alex Birchmeier's commitment that got the class restarted.

As Penn State catches its recruiting breath, let's recap the past few weeks and explore where the program is headed.

Penn State's July run

Recruiting is a perpetual game of runs and setbacks. Consider what happened on July 15, 2021, when Virginia lineman Alex Birchmeier joined the Lions' class. Technically, Birchmeier was the second player to commit to Penn State's 2023 class, after Mathias 'Mega' Barnwell in 2020.

However, Barnwell decommitted before rejoining the class in September 2021). So things always can change.

That said, Penn State celebrated Birchmeier's anniversary with the commitment from Robinson, a 4-star prospect from Pittsburgh. Robinson capped a week in which the Lions received commitments from three 4-star recruits, each with a unique pedigree.

London Montgomery is the top-ranked running back in Pennsylvania , and Tony Rojas is the No. 1 linebacker in Virginia . Robinson delivered the 2023 class' 19th commitment and fourth of July.

Will Penn State go on a run similar to that of July 2021? That's unlikely, considering last year the Lions received a blizzard of July commitments , 13 in all from players in seven states across two classes. But the two years have a common denominator.

In 2021, Penn State benefitted from the restart of on-campus recruiting visits, allowing the coaching staff to perform its in-person magic. These recent commitment run has followed a similar course, as seven players who made official visits in June have committed.

Penn State is recruiting better in Pennsylvania

In its 2021 recruiting class, Penn State signed just one of 247Sports' top-10 Pennsylvania players , Lonnie White, Jr., who went on to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The last two classes have improved substantially, as coach James Franklin and his staff recalibrated their approach to Pennsylvania recruiting.

Penn State signed six of the top 10 of Pennsylvania's 2022 class, including top-ranked Nicholas Singleton. And Robinson became the fifth top-10 player of Pennsylvania's 2023 class to commit to the Lions.

"Everybody is saturating the state and placing an emphasis on that," said Andy Frank, Penn State's director of player personnel, said in 2020. That's key, since Penn State has to hold in-state talent as much as possible.

Staying strong in Virginia

When former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry became head coach at Virginia Tech, he promised "to be competitive" recruiting the commonwealth against his former team. So far, Penn State has held serve.

Rojas became the fourth player in Virginia's top 20 to commit to Penn State. The Lions have more Virginia top-20 commits than any other program. The commonwealth always has been firm recruiting ground for Penn State, and Franklin is continuing that.

Penn State's Nick Dawkins Honors His Late Father Darryl the NBA Star (; 1:42)

Increasing its presence in the South

Five of Penn State's 19 commits are from either Florida or Alabama, representing another large percentage of recruits from the South. Not all have stuck around over the years, but Penn State still remains committed to sourcing talent from a highly competitive recruiting territory.

The addition of defensive coordinator Manny Diaz will improve those prospects , said John Garcia, Jr., Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting.

"I think the combination of [running backs coach Ja'Juan] Seider and Diaz in the South is something to be reckoned with," Garcia said.

What's next for Penn State's 2023 class?

The Lions still need a quarterback after Marcus Stokes switched his commitment to Florida . That's a substantial requirement since, as of now, the program will have just three scholarship quarterbacks for 2023: Christian Veilleux, Drew Allar and Beau Pribula.

During the time of the Transfer Portal and NIL, Penn State can't assume it will hold any quarterback from year-to-year. Watch for the Lions to get aggressive in an attempt to recruit an already committed quarterback.

Where is Penn State's 2023 recruiting class ranked?

Following Robinson's commitment, the Lions jumped to No. 3 in the 247Sports rankings behind Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Rivals: No. 5

ESPN: No. 5 (before the commitments of Rojas and Robinson)

On3: No. 8

Read More

From tragedy, former Penn State linebacker Brandon Short is building a better tomorrow

The latest on Big Ten expansion

The Lions flip a defensive back away from Alabama

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich . And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 The Game

Who's the third best SEC team behind Georgia and Alabama?

The college football season is just about here, and for some, the start on SEC Media Days on Monday, signified the start of the college football season. While we are just over a month away from “Week 0”, the SEC Media Days have allowed the buzz to begin and all the talks of which teams will come out on top by season’s end have commenced. While most would argue without a doubt that Georgia and Alabama are the SEC’s top two programs, Chris Goforth of 92-9 The Game asked listeners which team would be the conference’s third best, to which Chris said he could list five that could stake that claim.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Player Has Reportedly Left The Team

Georgia's football program has lost a defensive lineman. According to UGASports.com, redshirt freshman Marlin Dean isn't with the program anymore. Dean only played in one game last season (Charleston Southern) and finished it with two tackles. Dean was part of the 2021 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit and...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Alabama State
State College, PA
Football
247Sports

Ohio State has No. 1 2023 recruiting class once again

The back and forth for the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle continues. Less than 10 days after Notre Dame climbed back to the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings following the commitment of four-star wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, the Buckeyes are back on top yet again.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where is Penn State ranked in Athlon Sports 1-131 NCAA football rankings?

Penn State is a bit of a tricky team to forecast in 2022. Or, at the very least, it is a program that appears to have a lack of consistency among prognosticators going into the new college football season this fall. It seems as though Penn State is generally being viewed as a top 25-worthy team but one thing most seem to agree on is that this is a program that has something to prove once again before being placed in any nationally relevant storylines.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Pry
The Spun

Adam Vinatieri's Son, A.J., Announces New Commitment

A.J. Vinatieri, the son of NFL kicking legend Adam Vinatieri, has announced a new college commitment. Two weeks after decommitting from UMass, Vinatieri committed to Ball State on Saturday. The Zionsville (Ind.) product will join the Cardinals for the upcoming 2022 season. "Excited for what the future holds," Vinatieri wrote...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Had 5 Notable Player Tryouts On Monday

The USFL season is over, but a number of players from the rebooted league are busy trying to find their way onto an NFL roster. The Pittsburgh Steelers in particular worked out five defensive linemen who played in the USFL this spring, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Yates said that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Nba#American Football#College Football#Penn State Recruiting#Lions#Mathias Mega
AllPennState

Jahan Dotson Is Ready for a New Trademark Catch

The logo for Jahan Dotson's hometown football clinic included the iconic image of his one-handed catch against Ohio State in 2020. He's thinking of branding something like that, perhaps as his personal logo. But then Dotson turns his attention toward the future. "I might, but I don't know, I've seen...
NAZARETH, PA
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers new assistant coach and his controversy

Announced by the Steelers mid-February 2022, Brian Flores will be the senior assistant defensive/ linebackers coach. With his experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the Steelers. Creating controversy, he is also giving the world a glimpse into the shadier side of the NFL. The former Miami Dolphins head...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
On3.com

On3 RPM update for top 20 uncommitted prospects

The latest edition of the 2023 On300 ranking dropped Monday, featuring 21 five-star recruits. Over half of the top 50 recruits in the country are committed at this point in the cycle, but there are still many notable names left on the board. Here are the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine’s picks for the top 20 uncommitted players at the moment.
SPORTS
On3.com

Penn State prospects make major moves in updated On300

Penn State’s Class of 2023 made positive strides in Monday’s updated release of the On300. Coming into the weekend, the Nittany Lions had nine committed players inside the top 300. That number has now climbed to 11 players, with three recruits joining the list and just one dropping off.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
771
Followers
558
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

 https://ww.si.com/college/pennstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy