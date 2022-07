Billy Napier and his staff are continuing to build relationships with players, despite their commitment status. Kameron Davis, a 2024 RB committed to Florida State, was recently offered by Napier after completing a workout with Gators associate head coach Jabbar Juluke. Shortly before the dead period, the No. 2 running back in the 2024 class, according to the On3 consensus, was in Gainesville on a college tour where he came away impressed by the atmosphere around the university and Hogtown itself.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO