Portland Police on scene of a shooting in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was expected to survive after being shot and wounded in Southeast Portland on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police said the shooter left the scene and no one has been arrested. Officers were called at 2 p.m. to East Burnside Street...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Witnesses say a person was taken by ambulance after a shooting near the corner of Southeast 87th and E Burnside on Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2:00pm. A gold SUV with two people inside was reported leaving the scene. There is no further information...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Family and friends are left grieving after a 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast Portland Friday night. On Tuesday, police identified him as Aaron Follstad-Martin. "He would give somebody his last dollar," said Shalonda Follstad-Martin, Aaron's wife. Shalonda said her husband had a kind...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed and another person was hurt after a shooting in North Portland late Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 1600 block of North Terry Street just after 11:50 p.m. where they found two people shot in a car. Police said the driver...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting suspect is in custody after he was found in a backyard in a southeast Portland neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Police said 27-year-old Benjamin Clark is charged with robbery in the second degree, attempt to elude, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. It...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a man who officers found dead after a reported shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB identified the man as 44-year-old Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, whose death has been determined as a homicide by gunshot wound.
Gabriel Lopez, who survived a traumatic brain injury, used money from a special needs fund to buy a new electronic bicycle. But that e-bike was stolen in Northeast Portland about 90 minutes after he bought it.
A Tigard man died Wednesday after being shot and killed on Oregon 18 northeast of Otis in a suspected road-rage incident. Dennis Anderson, 45, was with his partner of 18 years, Brandy Goldsbury, on a day trip to Lincoln City after a week of COVID-19 quarantine. They were headed back to their Tigard home around 8:30 p.m on July 13 when they noticed a driver in a car trying to pass them, said Goldsbury, 46.
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is continuing an investigation into a shooting that left two dead at a house party Sunday. Around 1:20 a.m., 911 dispatch received a report of a shooting at the home in the 3600 block of East 11th Street where a large party involving more than 70 people was happening, according to a statement from Vancouver police.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland saw its deadliest weekend of the year with four people shot and killed between Friday night and Sunday morning, marking 50 homicides for the year. A man was shot at Southeast 124th and Powell just before 8:00 on Friday night in the second deadly shooting at that intersection this year.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities announced they have found the body of a Portland hiker who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 12. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, crews recovered the body of 53-year-old Christopher Smaka after a 911 caller reported seeing his body in the Sandy River.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Florida mother is breathing a sigh of relief after her heartbreaking story on KATU News helped her find her missing son, who was living on the streets of Portland. Two days after we told you about Kimberly Prevatt's search, she found Tristin. "It takes a...
Two people are dead after being shot Sunday in Southeast Portland’s Belmont neighborhood, police said. Their deaths mark the third fatal incident in Portland in less than 48 hours, beginning with a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Friday night that killed one man and a shooting Saturday in the Boise neighborhood that claimed another man.
"We’ve been seeing this ebb and flow of violent crime the last couple years," PPA President Aaron Schmautz told KOIN 6 News. "Gang violence is not the only reason. But we’ve heard several people say there’s not a gang violence problem in Portland -- and that’s simply not true."
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Monday afternoon. The blaze sparked at an apartment complex near the corner of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 26th Avenue around 2 p.m. Crews said the fire was reported on two floors of the building and they were evacuating residents as they worked to extinguish the flames.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 30-year-old man from Hillsboro drowned Monday after falling off a paddle board at Frenchman’s Bar Regional Park, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police and firefighters were called at 4 p.m. They said the man, after falling off the paddle board, struggled to swim...
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Clark County deputies arrested a 60-year-old Hazel Dell man Tuesday after they said he struck and seriously injured a 65-year-old motorcyclist, also of Hazel Dell. Witnesses told deputies the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was driving recklessly before he hit the motorcyclist on Northeast 99th...
PORTLAND, Ore. — BIKETOWN is celebrating a birthday today!. The orange bikes made their debut in 2016 and have been a part of Portland’s fabric ever since. To celebrate the birthday, BIKETOWN is holding a celebration ride in conjunction with PedalPalooza, the summer-long bike festival.
