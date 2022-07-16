Haysville man ejected from car over bridge in early-morning crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville man was hospitalized in after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash early Saturday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old man was driving a pickup in the left lane of I-235 southbound when he drove off the left side of the highway and hit the guardrail.

After the impact, the vehicle was forced across all lanes of I-235 and struck the guardrail on the right side of the overpass over Gold St.

The crash log says the driver was ejected from the driver’s window seat and came to rest near Gold St. under the highway. He was rushed to a local hospital.

An investigation is still ongoing.