Republican Tim Michels pours nearly $8 million into self-funded run for Wisconsin governor

By Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
MADISON – Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels has spent nearly $7.7 million since entering the race three months ago — an aggressive strategy that has pushed him to the top of the Republican primary in recent state polling.

Michels, a multimillionaire who co-owns the state's largest construction company, has donated $7.9 million of his own money to his campaign since April — accounting for nearly all of the money the campaign raised as of July, according to Michels' first campaign finance report.

When Michels joined the race in April, he pledged not to seek donations and would accept only up to $500 from individuals — a promise he has fulfilled so far in 2022, according to the finance report. The campaign received about $60,000 from individual donors.

The campaign's spending has largely been on television ads and digital advertising.

In a statement, Michels' campaign manager Patrick McNulty said the spending shows Michels "has proven he has the relevant experience, conservative agenda, dependable resources and broad campaign organization necessary to beat Tony Evers this fall."

"The campaign has had a fantastic first few months and we’re getting stronger every day," McNulty said.

Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is in a tight primary contest with Rebecca Kleefisch, who has the backing of former Gov. Scott Walker with whom she served as lieutenant governor between 2011 and 2019.

Kleefisch raised $3.7 million and spent $3.6 million in the same time period, the first six months of 2022, according to her most recent campaign finance report.

Michels and Kleefisch were effectively tied in the most recent Marquette University Law School poll on the Republican primary for governor, with opponent state Rep. Tim Ramthun coming in a distant third in popularity.

Whoever wins the Aug. 9 primary election will face Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, who raised $10.1 million in the first six months of the year and spent $12.9 million in the same time period.

Tim Michels on 2020 election:Tim Michels, Wisconsin's GOP frontrunner for governor, isn't ruling out overturning results of 2020 election

Bice column:Republican Tim Michels asks for money for his governor's bid after promising he wouldn't

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

Comments / 92

Jeff Schlicht
3d ago

he already pledged he is going seek desertification just what Wisconsin needs another walker to take care of his wealthy friends.

Reply(1)
24
Ralph Miller
3d ago

but the repubicans wont let tony evers give money to the schools scott walker and rebecca took money from schools and the police the first 4 years when they were in office if the repubicans had their way there wouldnt be any schools they refuse to help the state every state is getting checks right now but not wi the repubicans dont care for the people of wi new york repubicans just pass a law saying they cant protect the schools from kids from getting shot the repubicans judges did that for them so vote blue

Reply(2)
12
Patti Morin
3d ago

Sorry no republican can be trusted until all that supported Trump and the other insurrectionists are in jail. The two that finally saw through Trump... voted with him 97% of the time. I use to vote for the best person... can't do that anymore... look at the lyers they put on the Trump Courand... no longer Supreme Court

Reply(4)
26
