Natchitoches, LA

Disturbance leads to 3 arrests, including 1 for attempted murder

By Curtis Heyen
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A disturbance in a Natchitoches store led to three arrests, including one for attempted second-degree murder. Police were summoned to the business in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue...

NPSO Makes Arrest for Second Degree Attempted Murder

About 1:15 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, Natchitoches Police Officers responded to a business in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue regarding a disturbance that occurred in the store. While officers were heading to the business they were notified by Police Communication Officers that a vehicle was shooting at...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Woman in park after hours arrested for drugs

Ruston Police arrested a Simsboro woman Thursday after drugs were found in her vehicle in a closed city park. At about 11:00 p.m., a patrol officer was checking Duncan Park on Arlington Street and saw the woman sitting in a parked vehicle. The officer stopped to advise Stormy Rain Snipe, 24, that all city of Ruston parks close at dark.
RUSTON, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Crime & Safety
Sleeping couple prompts complaint

Ruston Police arrested two people Friday morning after responding to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Cassidy Lane off Cooktown Road. Officers observed a parked car with the engine running in the 1100 block of Cassidy Lane. A man, later identified as Daniel Harvey, 36, of West Monroe, was asleep behind the wheel and a female, later identified as Jaclyn Duncan, 39, of Jonesboro, was asleep in the passenger seat. Officers awoke Harvey and had him step out of the vehicle. Harvey’s appearance indicated probable drug use. Duncan was awakened as well and the two were questioned about their presence at the residence. The investigation led to a search of the car which revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
RUSTON, LA
Sheriff Seeks Information on Stolen Vehicle

July 19, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a vehicle. On July 18, 2022, between 12:30pm and 4pm, a blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 Quad Cab was removed from the side of the road on CR 3080 in Joaquin. The Texas license plate...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Update: Standoff ends in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. - A standoff in southwest Caddo Parish came to an end early Tuesday and the area has been reopened to traffic. Authorities had been negotiating with a woman Monday evening who they believed may have been in danger. The Caddo Sheriff's Office first got the call around 5:45...
KEITHVILLE, LA
Man not wearing seat belt dead after wreck in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police is investigating after a man died in a wreck during the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 19. The one-vehicle crash happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on Highway 84 at Buffalo Road in Mansfield. Jason Viola, 39, of Mooringsport, died as a result of the crash, police say; he was not wearing a seat belt.
MANSFIELD, LA
Public Safety
Woman arrested twice Thursday

A Dubach woman was arrested twice in the span of less than four hours Thursday after calls that she was acting erratically. At about 1:45 p.m. Lincoln Parish Deputy Jody Hoenke responded to Magnolia Corners Store on Hwy 563 in Simsboro regarding a woman without any pants walking around the parking lot cursing loudly.
SIMSBORO, LA
NPSO & NPFD# 9 RESPOND TO CAMPTI MOBILE HOME FIRE

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and multiple units from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #9 responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a mobile home fire on July 19 in the 100 block of Juzan Street in Campti according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. There are no injuries.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Many Resident Sentenced to More Than Twenty-Four Years in Federal Court

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports Adam Valentino Hicks, 44, of Many, LA, was sentenced in United States District Court, Western District of Louisiana in Shreveport on Friday, July 15, 2022 to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in Federal prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
MANY, LA
Campti mobile home severely damaged in fire

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire crews in Natchitoches Parish responded to a blaze in a Campti mobile home late Tuesday morning that caused severe damage to the structure. Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District 9 says the home on 117 Juzan St. caught fire around 10:22 a.m. Units arrived within eight minutes to find heavy fire and smoke billowing from the windows. Firefighters used heavy stream devices to battle the flames so they could enter the building and put them out.
CAMPTI, LA
Natchitoches police mourn loss of one of their own

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) officer died from a sudden medical event while on the job. On July 17, with saddened hearts, the Natchitoches Police Department announced that while working in the downtown district of Natchitoches, Officer Brian Olliff died. Olliff reportedly had an unexpected medical event that ultimately led to his death.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Rollover Crash on US 84

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies After Being Ejected in Rollover Crash on US 84. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana State Police, at around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop G started looking into a fatal one-vehicle collision that happened on US Highway 84 near Buffalo Road in Mansfield, Louisiana. Jason Viola, 39, of Mooringsport, Louisiana, was not wearing a seat belt and lost his life in this crash.
MANSFIELD, LA

