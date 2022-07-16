Disturbance leads to 3 arrests, including 1 for attempted murder

Ruston Police arrested two people Friday morning after responding to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Cassidy Lane off Cooktown Road. Officers observed a parked car with the engine running in the 1100 block of Cassidy Lane. A man, later identified as Daniel Harvey, 36, of West Monroe, was asleep behind the wheel and a female, later identified as Jaclyn Duncan, 39, of Jonesboro, was asleep in the passenger seat. Officers awoke Harvey and had him step out of the vehicle. Harvey’s appearance indicated probable drug use. Duncan was awakened as well and the two were questioned about their presence at the residence. The investigation led to a search of the car which revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO