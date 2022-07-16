ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otter Tail County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Franklin County in northern New York St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Lisbon to near Ogdensburg to near Morristown to near Jacques Cartier State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Potsdam, Ogdensburg, Canton, Norfolk, Lisbon, De Kalb, Parishville, Colton, Morley, Degrasse, Carry Falls Reservoir, Waddington, Richville, Madrid, Rensselaer Falls, Norwood, Edwardsville, Hermon, Chipman and Heuvelton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol, Russell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Russell; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sullivan County in east Tennessee Central Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bristol Va, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Walnut Hill, Glade Spring, Damascus, Emory-Meadow View, Rosedale and Lindell. This includes the following highways Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 73 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 34. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Otter Tail County, MN
City
Erhard, MN
City
Rothsay, MN
City
Fergus Falls, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Wilkin County, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BAYFIELD DOUGLAS IRON PRICE SAWYER WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:53:00 Expires: 2022-07-21 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest and north central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Spartanburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN SPARTANBURG COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Columbus, or 4 miles northeast of Lake Robinson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Greer, Landrum, Inman, Campobello, Paris Mountain State Park, Tigerville, Lake Robinson, Glassy Mountain, Gowensville and Taylors. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Richmond, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Essex; Richmond; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Richmond County in east central Virginia Northwestern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia Northwestern Essex County in east central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loretto, or near Champlain, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Leedstown and Newland around 500 PM EDT. Montross around 510 PM EDT. Colonial Beach around 525 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lerty, Currioman Landing, Hustle, Potomac Beach, Oak Grove, Singerly, Peeds, Foneswood, Chance and Stratford Hall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Cdt#Mph
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Castle SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE NEW CASTLE
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for DeKalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: DeKalb HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...DeKalb County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 288. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Sublette. * WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s across lower mountain elevations.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Northern Clarke County in northwestern Virginia The City of Winchester in northwestern Virginia Southwestern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia South central Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia Southeastern Hampshire County in eastern West Virginia * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 159 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Star Tannery, or 10 miles west of Winchester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Inwood, Middleway, High View, Cedar Grove, Gaylord, Clear Brook, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Stephenson, Cedar Hill, Albin, Gore, Stringtown, Brucetown, Greenwood, High View Manor and Gainesboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South flow beaches will have especially strong and dangerous currents. These beaches include Pere Marquette Park.
MASON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected each day and lows in the mid 70s tonight. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Copiah by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Attala; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Lincoln; Lowndes; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Webster; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will make Heat exhaustion likely with prolonged exposure, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Trinity; Walker; Washington RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WINDS * AFFECTED COUNTIES... Houston...Trinity...Madison...Walker Burleson...Brazos...Washington...Grimes. * WIND...South southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...102 to 106 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values into the middle to upper 90s. * WHERE...Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the lower to middle 70s tonight, which will lead to cumulative heat impacts to non-air conditioned buildings.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Sebastian Critical fire weather conditions expected to develop this afternoon RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND WEST-CENTRAL ARKANSAS The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arkansas, Sebastian county. In Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Choctaw, Pawnee, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer, and Le Flore counties. * WIND...South to southwest winds gusting 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 30 to 35 mph in the higher terrain of southeast Oklahoma. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURE...105 to 110 degrees. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy