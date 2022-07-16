ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

No one hurt in Saturday morning fire at Rice Lake business

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Saturday morning fire at a Rice Lake business. The Rice Lake Fire Department said that crews were called to a fire at the American Excelsior Company plant...

www.weau.com

Related
CBS Minnesota

15-year-old crashes car into northern Minnesota restaurant, 2 injured

DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 seriously injured after 5 teens collide in Becker County crash

DETRIOT LAKES, Minn. -- Five teens were involved in a car crash in Becker County on Sunday evening when two vehicles collided at an intersection.Police say a 2015 Honda Fit was traveling northbound on Long Lake Road while a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The cars collided at the intersection of the two roads.Two Moorhead teens inside the Honda Fit were transported to Sanford Health Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts. The third passenger in the Fit had no reported injuries.The 18-year-old driver of the Jetta had non-life-threatening injuries, as well as a 16-year-old passenger. Neither was transported to a hospital.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist dies after crash in western Wisconsin

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man died after crashing his motorcycle near River Falls Sunday morning.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Thomas Weijk lost control of his motorcycle on a curve of County Road F near 742nd Avenue in Clifton Township.Weijk hit a grove of trees and was ejected. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.
RIVER FALLS, WI
The Independent

Teen swimmers find two cave divers dead in lake

The bodies of two cave divers have been removed from a central Florida lake after a trio of teenagers helped retrieve one of the deceased from the water.Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the divers were seen entering the water at a lake in Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park at about 11am on Wednesday by three teenagers aged 15, 15 and 17.The teens told investigators the two cave divers had discussed if they had enough air in their tanks for a second dive, and returned to the water.One of the two divers was heard saying he believed his tank had a leak, the...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
CBS Minnesota

Kayaker helps lost 6-year-old found swimming alone in St. Louis River

DULUTH, Minn. -- A kayaker found a 6-year-old boy swimming alone in the St. Louis River and helped him back to safety after he was separated from his parent's sailboat.The Duluth Police Department said the boy was wearing a life jacket when he was discovered on July 5.The kayaker who helped the young child back to shore called 911 because the boy was extremely cold. Police responded to the 9900 block of Hudson Boulevard around 4:12 p.m.Officers interviewed the child's parent and learned they were sailing on the river when the boy wanted to swim next to the boat, holding an attached rope. The boy lost hold of the rope, and the wind pushed the sailboat away from the boy.The parent says they could not navigate back to the boy due to the currents of the river and the wind and was forced to beach the boat ashore.According to the police report, the boy told his parent he would swim back to shore, but the current prevented him from doing so.
DULUTH, MN
WWJ News Radio

'Horrific accident': Construction worker killed after being struck by bulldozer in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — One man is dead after authorities say he was hit by construction machinery while working at a job site in Macomb County Friday morning. Chesterfield Township police said they were dispatched to an area along New Center Boulevard near I-94 and 21 Mile just after 11 a.m. after receiving a call about a construction worker who was injured after being struck by a bulldozer.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Minnesota

Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, 1 in custody

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A man believed to be connected to the overdose death of a 32-year-old in western Wisconsin is in custody, authorities say.According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.While officials were attempting livesaving measures, a 37-year-old man fled the scene. Authorities say he is in custody.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Denver

Paddleboarder perishes after microburst at Lake Dillon

A man on a paddleboard was separated from his group and then his paddleboard by wind, rain and large waves as a storm cell moved into the Lake Dillon area Saturday afternoon. He did not survive.The storm cell created a microburst over the lake, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.The man's body was recovered 100 yards from shore Saturday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. The man was part of a group from the Front Range to recreate on the lake."The group saw the approaching storm and was heading back to the Dillon...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Another alligator found just ambling around in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. -- One week after a baby alligator was found swimming in a Wisconsin lake just southwest of Green Bay, another alligator was found roaming around, this time in Kenosha. "Our dispatchers gave the call out, you know, 'Respond to an alligator in the roadway at 22nd Avenue and...
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Body recovered from Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Police officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested an officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty.Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.A statement from Alexander said Sgt. Greg Swanson has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. It was not immediately clear if Swanson has hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf.The arrest was made following a two-car crash in Superior about 1:15 a.m. The crash...
SUPERIOR, WI

