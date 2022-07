It’s been a busy weekend off the Coast of Oregon as fighter jet squadrons from the U.S. Navy and the Oregon Air National Guard have been performing mock dogfight exercise in the air above the Pacific Ocean and in parts of Eastern Oregon as well. The two groups, the 142nd Wing “Redhawks” of the Oregon Air National Guard and the U.S. Navy’s Fighter Squadron 192nd “Golden Dragons” are flying in and out of Portland International Airport during the exercise that began with a first session last week that ended Friday. A second session began on Sunday, July 17 and will last until July 22 from 8 a.m. To 4 p.m. daily. The training is meant to provide realistic combat training for pilots to practice advanced aerial tactics and maneuvers according to a release from the Oregon Air National Guard.

