Overlord is finally back for its highly anticipated fourth season as part of the jam packed Summer 2022 anime schedule, and now the very first episode of the new season is now streaming completely for free for fans who might have missed out on it! The third season of the anime ended with Ains Ooal Gown ultimately founding the Sorcerer Kingdom and becoming one of the most threatening presence to many of the other kingdoms around him. Now the fourth season has kicked off Ains' journey to further expand his kingdom, and fans are seeing all of the surprising challenges that come with such a big task.

COMICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO