ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

Law expert weighs in on Uvalde video leak, possible charges for officers

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08aKpe_0giBKINk00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After the Austin American-Statesman posted leaked video of the moments inside Robb Elementary school where two teachers and 19 students were shot and killed, a legal expert tells KXAN it’s possible the Uvalde County District Attorney or state officials could pursue a criminal investigation into the law enforcement response.

The full 77-minute video shows the gunman enter the school through an unlocked door, step into a classroom and start firing with his semi-automatic rifle. Three minutes later, police can be seen in the video moving from two ends of the hall to approach the classrooms where the gunman was.

The officers appear to take fire before retreating back to the end of the hall where they would remain for more than an hour. There are several agencies represented in the video and all have received sharp criticism from the community, lawmakers and law enforcement experts. But the question remains, will they face charges?

That legal process has already proven to be difficult, perhaps most notably on display in the case against a former school resource officer in Parkland, Florida. That officer is awaiting trial on charges of child neglect under a state “caregiver” law. He is accused of failing to act during the mass shooting at a high school that left 17 people dead four years ago.

But, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor in Travis County told us those kinds of cases are rare because the burden of proof in criminal court is so high.

“The burden of proof in civil cases is much lower than it is in criminal court, so it is much easier to prove their case,” Jeremy Sylestine said. “In this situation, there very well could be a grievance that a family, a member of the community wants to exercise in the civil courts.”

Sylestine does not believe there would be a criminal investigation in the leak of the video itself, but that it could spark a policy change or internal investigation within the department that released the video to Austin media outlet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

Related
fox7austin.com

Austin police ask for information about 2013 homicide cold case

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a cold case on 36-year-old Roberto Robby Reyna who was found shot to death in 2013. The incident happened on Friday, July 19, 2013. Police responded to a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. in the...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin Police makes 141 DWI arrests over 2 weeks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released the results of its latest DWI Enforcement Initiative. According to APD, officers made 141 DWI arrests from June 24 to July 11. During that time, officers could obtain search warrants for blood samples from suspected impaired drivers who refused breath or...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Courts#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Kxan
KXAN

Police search for suspect who verbally threatened UT staff member

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department is investigating after it was reported a man verbally threatened a university staff member. Police are still searching for the suspect. UTPD said it was notified of the incident, which happened in the 2400 block of San Antonio Street near...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin Police seeks details about deadly crash on US 183

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police is asking for help while it investigates a deadly crash that occurred Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 183 near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). Police said officers were called to the crash scene in the northbound lanes of the 3300 block of South U.S. 183...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT standoff in East Austin, 1 person in custody

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in police custody following a SWAT standoff in East Austin. The incident happened on Sweeney Lane near Manor Road. It started when police got a call about an aggravated assault at about 8:15 p.m. on July 17. Police believed that the suspect was barricaded...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Belton Stabbing suspect out on bond amid bond reduction

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in the Belton stabbing in May 2022 has been released out on bond amid the recent decrease in the amount. Caysen Allison, 18, has been released at 2:30 a.m. July 15 as his bond was reduced from $1 million to $175,000. The stabbing was...
BELTON, TX
KXAN

Man in custody after SWAT call in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a man is in custody after refusing to come out of an apartment in east Austin Sunday night. APD said officers went to Sweeney Lane at 8:17 p.m. for an aggravated assault call. That’s located just east of Manor Road, north of East 51st Street.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Deadly crash reported in Caldwell County

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Mustang Ridge Police are investigating a deadly crash that shut down Highway 21 Monday morning. TCSO said its deputies were called to help in crash in the 18100 block of Highway 21 around 12:55 a.m. According to...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Fire under control at office building on Red River Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A small fire at a building in downtown Austin is out Wednesday morning, the Austin Fire Department said. The fire took place at 1000 Red River Street, the address for the Teacher Retirement System office building. AFD said the fire originated in an electrical room on...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Several adults, 2 children injured in Bastrop Highway crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Austin on Tuesday. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Bastrop Highway near Montopolis Drive around 10:46 a.m. At least one patient was trapped. ATCEMS...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy