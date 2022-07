PATERSON, NJ- The Clifton Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a stabbing that took place in the area of Randolph Avenue and Ackerman Avenue on June 26. Raul Ramirez, 42, is facing charges of attempted murder the first Degree, aggravated assault in the second degree, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the third degree, and unlawful possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

