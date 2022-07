Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. wants to win the Heisman Trophy this year to prove defensive players are just as valuable as offensive players. "It's not really just for me but for other defensive players to know that we have a chance," Anderson told reporters Tuesday at SEC media days. "We are worthy enough to be a Heisman candidate or win a Heisman."

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO