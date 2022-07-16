Police pull body from Boston Harbor

Body found in Boston Harbor

BOSTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was pulled from the Boston Harbor Saturday morning, police said.

Police were called to 65 East India Row around 9:08 a.m. for a report of a person in the water.

The Boston Fire Department helped police pull the person from the water. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. Detectives from District A-1 are assisting the Homicide Unit in the investigation.

