ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police pull body from Boston Harbor

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbgEi_0giBIHZR00
Body found in Boston Harbor

BOSTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was pulled from the Boston Harbor Saturday morning, police said.

Police were called to 65 East India Row around 9:08 a.m. for a report of a person in the water.

The Boston Fire Department helped police pull the person from the water. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. Detectives from District A-1 are assisting the Homicide Unit in the investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating apparent homicide in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an apparent homicide in Everett. Police responded to a Central Street home around 4:22 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an unresponsive man. They found a 38-year-old man dead inside the home, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said. The investigation...
EVERETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Westport Police searching for stolen landmark

WESTPORT, Mass. — The fork in the road saga continues in Westport, Massachusetts after police reported a town landmark was stolen. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, police said the larger-than-life carving of an actual fork placed where River and Old Harbor roads split is missing. Westport police are...
WESTPORT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battle flames and high temps in East Boston

EAST BOSTON — Flames devour the back of an East Boston three-family home. The fire so hot the man who shot this video was forced back inside his home. “You could just feel the intense heat coming. As soon as I opened the door, I had to close it because it was just so intense. It was overwhelming,” said Julian Zapata, who lives two doors down from where the fire started.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Harbor#Police#East India#Homicide Detectives#The Homicide Unit#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police looking for missing Goffstown teen

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a teen from Goffstown was reported missing. Veronica Landry, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, July 13, leaving Walmart in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to Goffstown Police. Authorities say Landry was wearing black pants, a black long...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in deadly shooting of Massachusetts man in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine — A man has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a Worcester man in Lewiston, Maine Sunday afternoon. John Paquin, 20, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 30 Howe St. shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, Maine State Police said. Paquin was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
LEWISTON, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing Wakefield man

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing Wakefield man that was last seen on Saturday morning. Wakefield Police say 38-year-old Robert Cardavelli was spotted walking away from his home on Richardson Avenue on July 16 around 2:00 a.m. He is 6′0″, 130 pounds with a short brown...
WAKEFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
117K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy