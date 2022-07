Comedian Craig Robinson says he’s safe after evacuating from a North Carolina comedy club Saturday after a suspect with a firearm entered the building. The Killing It and Office star was scheduled to perform at the venue when a man entered the building around 9 p.m. and brandished a gun, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Those inside the venue were evacuated, after which the suspect discharged his weapon.More from The Hollywood ReporterSam Rockwell and Awkwafina in 'The Bad Guys': Film ReviewPeacock's 'Killing It': TV ReviewAna Lily Amirpour's 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon': Film Review | Venice 2021 Authorities say the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO