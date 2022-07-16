ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Luke Combs Shares Precious New Photos With Baby Tex: ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’

By Shelby Scott
 3 days ago
Parenting is hard, but Luke Combs and his wife Nicole seem to be figuring out life with a new baby pretty quickly. Taking to Instagram with some sweet photos, the country music star provided fans with a little peek at what his days look like at home. Check it out.

The first image, which features a black and white filter, shows Luke Combs as both a husband and father, holding his infant son, Tex Lawrence Combs, in his large hands, while he turns his head and sweetly kisses Nicole on the forehead.

The second photo sets the music artist in what might be his living room, with a bookshelf stocked full of ACM Awards, CMA Awards, and iHeart Radio awards among others, highlighting that now, not only is Luke Combs a prominent, and massively successful, artist within country music, but that he’s now also tackling life as a dad too.

However, per his post, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is what my days at home look like now. Couldn’t be happier about that,” Luke Combs gushed on Instagram. “Been amazing getting to spend time with [Nicole] and little Tex.”

As always, Luke Combs fans took to the comments to share their congratulations with the country star and to share sweet compliments about the couple’s infant son.

“Damn that boy has a head of hair!!” exclaimed bluegrass musician Billy Strings. “What a handsome little feller.”

A fan of Luke Combs wrote, “Sweet family!” while another said, “Oh my goodness!! These are the sweetest.”

Luke Combs Will Not Be Taking His Infant Son On Tour

Despite that little Tex Lawrence’s father is a CMA-certified Entertainer of the Year (2021), the little boy will not be heading out on tour with dad Luke Combs just yet. Born on June 19th (Father’s Day) last month, Tex Lawrence Combs is just about to turn one month old. So he’s still extremely tiny and vulnerable which makes touring a bit dangerous.

In speaking about his decision, “The Kind of Love We Make” singer said, “I think [he needs] at least a year before the road thing. We don’t even take our dog on the road because we feel it affects his quality of life.”

Of baby Tex, he continued, “We want to be sure we have this parenting thing down before we take it on the road.”

Luke Combs also shared concerns for his wife Nicole if they were to take the new baby on the road right away. Overall, he said he didn’t want his wife to feel trapped on the bus with Tex.

Since welcoming his new son last month, Luke Combs is demonstrating all the best qualities as a dad, mainly committing to setting boundaries for himself and his family. New parents are often bombarded with a laundry list of shoulds and should nots when it comes to babies, but in addition to keeping Tex out of the touring loop, Luke Combs also recently revealed that he and Nicole have chosen to turn down the most common piece of parenting advice they’ve received so far. As a mom of two myself, I say, “bravo.” Read the full story here.

