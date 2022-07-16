ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

Driver Ejected in Multi-vehicle Crash on Double Trouble Road

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Berkeley Township are investigating a crash between two...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

5 injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 169

JORDAN, Minn. -- Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday morning in Scott County.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it hit multiple vehicles that were stopped for a red light from behind, pushing them into the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282. A second crash occurred because the vehicles pushed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Highway 169. A 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital. Officers say one party drove themselves to an area hospital for care.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
Berkeley Township, NJ
Accidents
The Independent

Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach

A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Beast

Smiling Teens Caught on Camera Killing Elderly Man With Traffic Cone, Cops Say

Sickening video released by Philadelphia police shows a group of teens smile and record as they beat an elderly man to death with traffic cones. The man, identified by local TV station NBC 10 as James Lambert, was taken to the hospital early June 24 but died the following day from his head injuries, police said. (Cops said Lambert was 72 years old, while the local outlet reported he was 73.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

4 dead after small planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

Four people died Sunday after two small planes collided at North Las Vegas Airport, authorities said.The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided around noon Sunday."Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172," the FAA said in a statement. "The Piper crashed into ... a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond."Two people were in each plane and all four died, according to city fire department officials.The names, ages and hometowns of the victims weren't immediately released.The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
BBC

Five teenagers hurt, two seriously, in crash

Two teenagers have suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash. A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were in a red Suzuki Alto that crashed in Cardiff on Wednesday morning. Three males, aged 16, 17 and 18, travelling in the same car, were also taken to University Hospital of Wales in...
ACCIDENTS
MotorTrend Magazine

Watch a Badass Pilot Dodge Cars to Land Failing Plane on Curvy Highway

Imagine flying in your single-engine private airplane and suddenly it sputters, losing power. Oh, and you've only got 100 hours of flight experience. And your father-in-law's in the cockpit, as well. Did we mention you're flying through the Great Smoky Mountains—emphasis on mountains, and their attendant tree-studded surrounds. And you realize your best possible landing zone is a curvy highway studded with moving cars.
CARS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

104K+
Followers
56K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy