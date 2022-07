HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby boy was found dead in a Homestead daycare. It happened Monday at the Lincoln-Marti Daycare near North Krome Avenue and Northwest Fifth street. According to Miami-Dade Police, one of the employees was making the rounds at the daycare, checking on the kids, and noticed an infant in the crib who was not breathing and called 911.

