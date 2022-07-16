ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Blackbeard tackles Prix Robert Papin challenge

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTvrH_0giBBLmS00

Blackbeard will try to return to winning form as he tackles Sunday’s Darley Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly.

Unbeaten in his first three runs for Aidan O’Brien, including the Group Three Marble Hill Stakes, Blackbeard suffered his first defeat when fourth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He then narrowly failed to fend off Shartash in the Railway Stakes, but will try his luck again in the French Group Two.

O’Brien said: “He’s in good form. He’s a very hardy horse and is taking his racing very well. He seems to have travelled over well and they are happy with him.”

The trainer also fields The Antarctic, who won his first two but came home seventh in the Norfolk Stakes before a taking a narrow third back at Listed level.

O’Brien added: “He had a good run the last day. He missed the break a little bit and lost a couple of lengths, he was coming home well.”

Andre Fabre’s Belbek is the leading home-trained hope with Lova, Vicious Harry and Bottle Of Bubbles completing the six-strong field.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nashwa thriving ahead of Nassau challenge

John and Thady Gosden are preparing their Prix de Diane heroine Nashwa for an assault on the Qatar Nassau Stakes, the headline event on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. The Clarehaven team have enjoyed plenty of success with their fillies this season, but Nashwa remains the only one...
ANIMALS
newschain

Favourite Westover leads 27 contenders for St Leger honours

Westover and Emily Upjohn, the market leaders for this weekend’s King George at Ascot, head 27 entries for the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster on September 10. Ralph Beckett’s Westover shot to the head of the betting for the final Classic of the season when he was a fast-finishing third in the Derby at Epsom and that position was strengthened when waltzing away with the Irish equivalent.
SPORTS
newschain

Harrington out to continue good run

Fresh from the victory of Magical Lagoon in the Irish Oaks at the weekend, Jessica Harrington bids for more success as she saddles two in the Arqana Irish EBF Marwell Stakes at Naas on Wednesday evening. That triumph at the Curragh handed the decorated trainer her second Classic and she...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Blackbeard
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
newschain

Two killed and multiple injured in shooting at Indiana mall, police say

Two people were killed in a shooting on Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospital with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called shortly before 6pm to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, assistant...
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Ascot#Darley Prix#The French Group Two
newschain

Zelensky suspends 28 more security officials amid concerns of collaboration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expanded the shakeup of his security services on Monday by suspending 28 more officials, a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harboured “collaborators and traitors”. In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said a “personnel audit” of the...
POLITICS
newschain

Dina Asher-Smith faces stern challenge to retain 200m title

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith faces a battle to retain her 200m title at the World Championships. Jamaica duo Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fired their warnings in Tuesday’s semi-final in Eugene. Jackson’s time of 21.68 seconds and Fraser-Pryce’s run of 21.82 seconds set the tone. Asher-Smith ran...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Family affair as Jake Wightman clinches 1500m gold at World Championships

Jake Wightman clinched a stunning 1500m gold medal at the World Championships – with dad Geoff commentating on his shock victory. The 28-year-old won Great Britain’s first gold in Eugene on Tuesday night, which was announced at Hayward Field by his dad and coach Geoff. Wightman won in...
SPORTS
newschain

Haggas looks to Baaeed for first Sussex success

Baaeed will try to make it second time lucky for trainer William Haggas when he lines up in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood next week. The four-year-old is the world’s top-rated turf performer after going unbeaten in eight career starts to date – scoring at the highest level on the last four occasions.
ANIMALS
newschain

Funeral of Dame Deborah James to take place

The funeral of Dame Deborah James will take place on Wednesday. The podcast host and mother-of-two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. Close friends and family are expected to attend the private service in...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Jake Wightman claims World Championship gold in biggest win of his career

Great Britain’s Jake Wightman claimed a stunning 1500m gold medal at the World Championships. The 28-year-old won in three minutes 29.23 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain’s Mohamed Katir on Tuesday night in Eugene. Wightman was already the fastest man this year and went for...
SPORTS
newschain

What the papers say – July 19

The papers are again consumed by the heatwave which caused havoc across much of the UK yesterday as Met Offices warn of worse to come in the days ahead, as well as the Tory race for premiership after Tom Tugendhat’s exit. “Earth sends a warning,” the i says of...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy