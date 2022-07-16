ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies: 1 injured in motorcycle vs. car crash

By Brennan Prill
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say one person was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.

It happened at 3:04 p.m. Saturday near the 5300th Block of Arthur Street in Wright Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, a 57-year-old Coopersville woman driving a 2018 GMC Acadia pulled out of a private drive into the path of a 35-year-old Conklin man driving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Arthur Street.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no injuries to the driver of the Acadia.

The crash is still under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

