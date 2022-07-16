ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lake Landfill: EPA warns of elevated methane leaks near radioactive waste

 3 days ago
Photo credit File/KMOX/Kevin Killeen

News on the West Lake Landfill. The EPA issued a warning late Friday that an unusually high amount of methane gas is leaking from four gas extraction wells at the north county landfill.

Dawn Chapman of the 'Just Moms' neighborhood group tells KMOX News that the tone of the agency's message is "scary." She says this particular gas build-up is especially concerning.

"It's on the side with all the radioactivity and, because of that, there are no wells over there right now they could turn on to capture it, which means there's a risk it could leave the landfill and go into the surrounding buildings," she explains.

The EPA says it's told nearby property owners -- within a thousand feet -- to install methane monitors. A build-up of the gas could lead to an explosion.

"They have to keep that on site," she says. "The ultimate goal is to keep all explosive and dangerous gases on-site and also make sure they are not coming up to the surface where they could ignite."

Chapman says she expects the EPA will also investigate whether there's any radon, or radioactive gas, leaking too.

"We're upset over it. We're a little scared and worried," she says.

The West Lake Landfill has long grappled with underground fires and the wells were installed in an effort to control them.

#Radioactive Waste#Methane Gas#West Lake Landfill
