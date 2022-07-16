ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in east Denver shooting

By Colleen Flynn
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A woman was killed in a shooting in east Denver overnight Saturday, the Denver Police Department said.

DPD is investigating the shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of N. Xenia Street. There is no suspect information as of Saturday afternoon.

Man shot, killed in Littleton; police searching for 2 vehicles

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

