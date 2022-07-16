ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

One dead, two people hospitalized after Peoria shooting

By 25 News Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says one man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a Saturday shooting. Coroner Jamie Harwood...

Victim hospitalized after shooting self in hand, leg

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A victim was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in his hand and leg Tuesday night in Peoria. According to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth, officers responded at 11:23 p.m. to Frye Avenue. That’s where they found a male victim with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to be okay.
PEORIA, IL
Two adults hospitalized after Tuesday night shooting

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two women are in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Tuesday night. According to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth, officers responded to three ShotSpotter alerts in the area of Wisconsin and Arcadia with a total of over 40 shots fired around 10:27 p.m. Officers found two female adult gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. There were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
PEORIA, IL
Coroner: Electric shock accident victim dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One of the five employees of a Roanoke-based company electrocuted while installing a gutter last week has died. The Coroner in Sangamon County — Jim Allmon — says Seth Durand, 22, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Springfield’s Memorial Hospital. The incident happened...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Police looking for juveniles possibly firing shots in South Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a shots fired call Monday where, fortunately, no one may have been hurt, but caused a lot of commotion. Police were called around 1:15 p.m. to Westmoreland and Malone in South Peoria for a ShotSpotter alert indicating fourteen rounds were fired. There...
PEORIA, IL
Peoria, IL
Peoria County, IL
Peoria County, IL
Peoria, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
18-year-old killed Saturday died instantly

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 18-year-old Jahiem Welch died instantly. Autopsy on Welch shows he suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. Peoria Police responded to a 10-round ShotSpotter alert Saturday around 2:32 p.m. in the area of Central and Frye where they found...
PEORIA, IL
One dead after last week’s electric shock incident

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — One worker has died as a result of last week’s electrical accident that left five people hospitalized. Sangamon County Coroner Jam Allmon confirmed Tuesday the death of one of the five injured workers from last week’s electric shock in Streator, IL. 22-year-old Seth...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
No victims found after Monday afternoon shots fired, per police chief

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - No victims have been found after a 17-round ShotSpotter alert Monday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says evidence of a shooting was found in the area of West Malone and South Westmoreland after the alert that came in just before 1 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
Gutter Company Responds To Tragic Accident Outside Streator

The company who lost an employee to a workplace accident near Streator is reacting to the death. Double L Seamless Gutters out of Roanoke used their Facebook page to say they're grieving the death of co-worker and friend Seth Durand. The company says when they return to work, they will work with a different purpose and work in honor of Seth because they know he would want them to get back to work.
STREATOR, IL
Two hospitalized after Monday night crash in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital late Monday night after a crash in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to the area of West McClure and University around 9:30 p.m., finding a two-vehicle accident with a passenger of one of vehicles entrapped. The vehicle had extensive front and passenger side damage. Crews removed the passenger side doors of the vehicle and used the ‘jaws of life’ and hydraulic cutters to get them out. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Coroner identifies teen homicide victim from Saturday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the latest homicide victim from Saturday’s shooting. Harwood said 18-year-old Jahiem Welch was taken to Peoria’s OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center, unresponsive. Welch later died at 3:02 p.m. despite resuscitation efforts. As previously reported, police...
PEORIA, IL
Early Tuesday house fire deemed arson

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Tuesday morning fire at a vacant home in Peoria has been deemed arson. The Peoria Fire Department was called to a home in the 1500 block of South Stanley Street at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday. There were no injuries reported. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
PEORIA, IL
More details released about death of man found in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. – The death of a man whose body was found in Pekin Monday morning apparently remains a mystery. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says he is so far only identifying the victim as a 38-year-old man from Northern Illinois, pending notification of family members. An autopsy was...
PEKIN, IL
Family shares account of shooting near Proctor Recreation Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A family that was near the scene of a recent shooting in Peoria are sharing their experience. Thursday, one person was seriously injured after being shot near Kettelle and Shelley Streets. The location of the shooting was near the Proctor Recreation Center. Peoria resident Lawrence Maushard who was at the Proctor […]
PEORIA, IL
Foul play not suspected after man found dead in Pekin

Authorities say there's no cause for public alarm after a man was found dead in a wooded Pekin area. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says his office was contacted about a dead man in the 3400 block of Court Street just after 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PEKIN, IL
18-year-old dead, 2 injured in Saturday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One 18-year-old male died and two more individuals were injured after a shooting in Peoria at 2:32 p.m. near Central Avenue and Republic Street Saturday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers responded to a 10-round shot spotter alert. Police located three...
PEORIA, IL
Abingdon man arrested after seen riding a stolen motorcycle

In the early morning hours on Saturday, July 16th, Galesburg Police while on routine patrol, observed a male subject riding a motorcycle without a license plate near the intersection of South Seminary and East Fifth Streets. GPD was in the area on the southern portion of town due to complaints of ATVs being ridden in the area causing loud noises. Police conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle and made contact with the driver: 25-year-old Gage Ayers of Abingdon. Officers discovered Ayers’ driver’s license was suspended and he was placed under arrest. After running the vehicle’s VIN number, officers then discovered the motorcycle was reported stolen from Bob’s Towing in Galesburg. According to police reports, someone attempted to change the vehicle’s VIN number, and the black 2018 Honda was spray-painted white. Ayers denied stealing the motorcycle or having any knowledge that it was a stolen motorcycle, saying he purchased it recently. Ayers was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving on a Suspended License, No Valid Registration, and No Insurance. In July of last year, Ayers was arrested after he and an accomplice attempted to steal catalytic converters at Yemm Chevrolet.
ABINGDON, IL
Body found in wooded Pekin area

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin police are reporting that they located the body of a man Monday morning. According to a Pekin police press release, the body was located in a wooded area near Court Street and Vandever Drive at approximately 10:48 a.m. The Tazewell County Coroner Charles R....
PEKIN, IL
Pekin woman arrested in western Illinois on warrant

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Pekin woman has been arrested in western Illinois on a warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says Chelsea K. Forrester, 28, of Pekin, was stopped on US 34 at IL 94 for a traffic violation at 7:41 p.m. July 17 when her warrant was discovered.
PEKIN, IL

