Los Angeles, CA

Overturned sedan on Hollywood freeway leaves two seriously injured

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD – Two people suffered serious injuries Saturday when their sedan overturned on the Hollywood (101) Freeway. Firefighters and...

HeySoCal

Woman falls to her death from bridge in San Pedro

A woman fell to her death from the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro Tuesday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 6:55 p.m. to the area of the bridge on reports of a possible jumper and found the woman had “plummeted to her death” prior to their arrival, according to the department’s Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One dead, one in critical condition after car goes off 105 Freeway embankment in Lynwood

One man was killed, one was in critical condition and another was injured early Monday morning after their vehicle sailed off the side of a freeway embankment in Lynwood. The crash was reported just before 1:15 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard, when a four-door BMW drove off the freeway, crashed through a concrete barrier wall and landed on a surface street below, after rolling multiple times down the embankment.
LYNWOOD, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, another critically injured after a car drove off a freeway in Lynwood (Lynwood, CA)

1 person killed, another critically injured after a car drove off a freeway in Lynwood (Lynwood, CA)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life and another person was left in critical condition after a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning in Lynwood. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported just before 1:15 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard [...]
LYNWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Driver flees scene after crashing into Mark Twain Branch Library in South LA

Authorities were investigating the scene of a crash in South Los Angeles, after a driver drove their car through the front of a library before fleeing from the scene. The crash was first reported a little before 2:15 a.m. at the Mark Twain Branch Library located on S. Figueroa Street. When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived, they found considerable damage done to the front entrance of the library, but no car to be found. As they investigated the scene of the hit-and-run, they located both a side mirror and front bumper that the vehicle had left behind.Surveillance footage shows the car crashing into the front of the building before backing out and fleeing from the area.It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to crash into the library or if any injuries occurred.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion

As drought and high temperatures plague the region, the Hoover Dam experienced a very unfortunate event earlier today. The news came out as tourists captured the event on video as the dam was shaken by an explosion. While the fire was extinguished at the scene, it was quite a moment to catch on camera. Even with the quick handling of the situation, it is still a serious matter.
HOOVER, AL
CBS LA

Driver loses control of car during street takeover on 6th Street, colliding with multiple cars before fleeing scene

Street takeovers have become an unwelcome reality of Los Angeles life in recent months, with multiple illegal gatherings breaking out on street corners seemingly every weekend. Those gatherings have often taken a turn for the worse, resulting in multiple fatalities and several other injuries. They leave a trail of destruction in their wake, with burnt rubber marks littering roadways, debris from crashed vehicles and the remnants of burnt out fireworks and trash. In early July a man was shot and killed at a street takeover in Compton, just weeks after a pair of women were killed while taking part in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

37-year-old Alexis Covarrubias died, 2 teenagers injured after a wreck in South Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

37-year-old Alexis Covarrubias died, 2 teenagers injured after a wreck in South Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 37-year-old Alexis Covarrubias as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision that injured two other people Thursday in South Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle wreck took place just before 3:15 p.m. at the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway exit at Central Avenue [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Anthony Ortega dead; 3 others hurt after a multi-vehicle wreck in Compton (Compton, CA)

27-year-old Anthony Ortega dead; 3 others hurt after a multi-vehicle wreck in Compton (Compton, CA)Nationwide Report. On Monday, authorities identified 27-year-old Anthony Ortega as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision that also hurt three other people on Sunday in Compton. The fatal multi-vehicle accident took place at 2:50 AM on northbound Long Beach (710) north of Alondra Boulevard [...]
COMPTON, CA
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Freddy Perez dead after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

30-year-old Freddy Perez dead after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Freddy Perez, of Granada Hills, as the man who lost his life following a motorcycle crash late Saturday evening in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision was reported at about 11:45 p.m. on Rinaldi Street, just west of Sepulveda Boulevard in Mission Hills [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Two vehicle crash in Bell Gardens sends three people onto freeway

Three people were ejected from a car that crashed with another in Bell Gardens on Monday night. As a result to the crash, a Sigalert was issued for the southbound side of the Long Beach Freeway.The crash took place just before the Florence Avenue exit on the southbound side of the 710 Freeway. It's unclear the extent of the injuries of the people who were ejected out of the car. One person was thrown onto the other side of the 710 Freeway as a result to the crash, according to CBS News Los Angeles Reporter Desmond Shaw.That person was transported to a hospital but its condition is unknown at this moment.
BELL GARDENS, CA
CBS LA

Man wounded after being shot while driving in South Los Angeles

Authorities rushed to the scene of a car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles early Monday evening, which left one man wounded.The shooting occurred at around 11:20 p.m. near E. 28th Street and San Pedro Street, when two men became involved in an argument. As the incident escalated, one of the men produced a firearm and opened fire before fleeing from the scene. The victim of the shooting, a man in his 40s, was struck by at least one bullet causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a parked car nearby. He is said to be in stable condition after being rushed to a nearby hospital. According to police, the suspect is a Black man in his 20s, driving a white sedan. Los Angeles Police Department officers were investigating the incident to determine what led up to the argument. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One week after opening to traffic, driver seen doing donuts on 6th Street Bridge

Just one week of being open to traffic, a driver was caught on camera doing donuts on the newly renovated 6th Street Viaduct Bridge. Footage of the dangerous driving was posted on Reddit on the Los Angeles community page.All traffic in both directions stopped briefly for almost 20 seconds while the driver of the yellow Lexus performed donuts on the bridge. The incident comes as street takeovers have become a common occurrence on a nightly basis for residents in the South LA area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Norwalk home heavily damaged by fire

A Norwalk home sustained considerable damage after catching fire Sunday evening. The blaze was first reported just after 11:45 p.m. at a resident on Crestbrook Street, where a nearby tree fire was said to have spread to the home.According to Los Angeles County Fire Department crews on scene, the single-story home took heavy damage as a result. It took them a little over an hour to extinguish the flames, just before midnight. Firefighters were unsure how the fire started in the first place, and an investigation was underway. They were unsure if any other residents were displaced by the incident and reported no injuries. 
NORWALK, CA

