ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Driver killed in early morning crash in Fayetteville identified

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RfTwx_0giB5pQL00
EMBED <> More Videos 1 dead, 1 injured in fatal early morning crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another in the hospital after a crash Saturday morning in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police responded to calls about a crash just after 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of Hoke Loop Road and Raeford Road. The driver of a GMC Sierra,Stephen Patrick Williams, 24, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second car, Amanda Marie Qualls, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes of Raeford Road were closed at Hoke Loop Road while officers were investigating and were reopened later in the morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

Comments / 10

Cordell Bibbs
3d ago

yeah this intersection here is deadly going all the way back to my high school days in 2004 and every accident here seems to claim a life iono what it is but it needs fixin

Reply
2
Related
ABC11 Eyewitness News

One man dead in Hope Mills shooting

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hope Mills police say they are investigating a homicide. Officers responded to a shots fired call late last night at a restaurant called "Grandson's Buffet" on Marracco Drive. That's where a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds was found in the parking lot. He later...
HOPE MILLS, NC
WRAL News

Police identify suspects in Fayetteville road rage shootout

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police have identified two suspects in connection to a road rage shooting. The shooting happened July 11 on Cliffdale Road near Pritchett Road at a busy intersection that includes Cliffdale Elementary School and a post office. Police said within the victim's car, there were two...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Three hospitalized after Pinehurst crash

A two-vehicle crash in Pinehurst on Monday afternoon resulted in all occupants of both vehicles being hospitalized. First responders were alerted to a collision in Pinehurst around 2:00 p.m., and the aftermath sent three people to the hospital and left roads closed for the greater part of an hour. The...
PINEHURST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Traffic Accident#Hoke Loop Road#Gmc Sierra#Crimestoppers#Apple#The Apple App Store
WRAL News

Man shot, killed in Spring Lake

A man was shot and killed in Harnett County on Tuesday night. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Thoroughbred Lane in Spring Lake. Neighbors told WRAL News they saw a man in a ski mask carrying a gun. The man walked around the corner of one of the homes and fired 5-7 shots, neighbors said. They said they ran inside, and when they came back out, there was a man lying dead on the round.
SPRING LAKE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man airlifted after Pinehurst collision

A Pinehurst wreck resulted in one man being airlifted to an area trauma center and another being transported by EMS to Moore Regional Hospital early Monday afternoon. The collision, which took place in an otherwise quiet, residential area, was one of four wrecks to happen within an hour in Moore County.
PINEHURST, NC
cbs17

Family mourns young mom killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville family is mourning the loss of a young mother who died in a two-car crash over the weekend. The wreck happened around 1:10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Raeford and Hoke Loop roads, Fayetteville police said. Amanda Marie Qualls, 25, was driving...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Police ID woman who died in Fayetteville crash early Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police Saturday night identified a woman who died in a wreck involving two vehicles early Saturday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., officers say they were called to the intersection of Raeford and Hoke Loop roads. A 24-year-old man was driving a 2016 GMC truck...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Suspect arrested for 6 armed robberies in 10 days in Durham

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The Durham Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in a series of armed robberies. Durham police investigators arrested Christian Davis, 29, for the six robberies that happened over the last two weeks in the city. Three of those robberies occurred on the same day. The armed robberies happened:
DURHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Vehicle strikes tree on Morganton Road

A driver escaped with her life after slamming into a tree on W Morganton Road early Sunday afternoon. Around noon, first responders received a call alerting them to an SUV that had not only struck a tree but that potentially had the driver trapped inside. The crash occurred mere feet...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Sampson Independent

Spill causes sty on Sunset

Pigs and parts were strewn all over N.C. 24 in Clinton on Monday, causing an unsightly scene and significant stench that resulted in misdemeanor charges against a local truck driver. Around 11:10 a.m. Monday, Clinton Police Department officers, Clinton Public Works and Utilities crews, and the Clinton Fire Department personnel...
CLINTON, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County authorities investigating death near Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authories are conducting a death investigation, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. It began Sunday night after sheriff’s deputies, Lumberton police, crime scene investigators and the Robeson County medical examiner were called to the 3000 block of Roberts Avenue near Lumberton. No additional details were immediately available. Count on […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a death investigation Sunday night in Lumberton. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies, investigators, crime scene investigators, Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Medical Examiner and Lumberton Rescue members were called to the 3000 block of Roberts Avenue, which is off Highway 301, for the death investigation.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
hubcityradio.com

Fayetteville, N.C. woman named in fatal crash east of Groton

GROTON, S.D.(Press Release) – A Fayetteville, N.C., woman has been identified as the person who died as a result of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, July 11, 2022, east of Groton. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Toyota Camry was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12...
GROTON, SD
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy