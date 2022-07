Did you know the governor's office is currently negotiating pay and compensation with state employee unions for the state's 2023-25 budget? What is on the table? Will the outcome of these secret talks be no tax cuts for Washingtonians but big inflation pay raises for government employees? That answer is currently a mystery since these government pay raise talks happen in secrecy without disclosure of the financial details until the deal is reached.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO