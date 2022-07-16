ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson city council confirms municipal judge

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Jackson City Council confirmed Lynn Watkins as the city’s newest municipal judge on Tuesday, July 5.

The Northside Sun reported Watkins started her career as a journalist, then worked as an attorney and has spent nearly 20 years working with the Hinds County Public Defender’s Office.

Vicksburg lawyer named president of Mississippi Bar

As a municipal judge, Watkins will handle misdemeanor crimes, municipal ordinances and city traffic violations. She will also conduct initial appearances, bond hearings and preliminary hearings.

According to the newspaper, she joins Judges Henry Clay III, Taurean Buchanan, June Hardwick, Jeffrey P. Reynolds, Lilli Evans Bass and Kevin Bass on the bench.

Politics
