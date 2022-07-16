Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces on Wednesday damaged a bridge that is key to supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine, where Russia’s foreign minister said Moscow is trying to consolidate its territorial gains. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told state-controlled RT television and the RIA Novosti news agency that Russia has expanded its “special military operation” from eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk provinces to include the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and other captured territories. Lavrov’s remarks and the Ukrainian missile attack on the strategically important Kherson region bridge indicated the nearly five-month war would likely broaden again after unfolding mostly in eastern Ukraine since April. Russia’s top diplomat noted that when Russia and Ukraine in March discussed a possible deal to end the fighting, “our readiness to accept the Ukrainian proposal was based on the geography of March 2022.”

