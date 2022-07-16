ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Penguins acquire Ty Smith from Devils for John Marino

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils on Saturday in exchange for fellow defenseman John Marino.

Smith, 22, recorded 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 66 games last season.

He has 43 points (seven goals, 36 assists) in 114 career games since being selected by the Devils with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Marino, 25, collected 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in 81 games this past season.

He has 64 points (10 goals, 54 assists) in 189 career games with the Penguins. The Edmonton Oilers drafted him in the sixth round in 2015 and traded him to Pittsburgh in 2019 for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

“John is a competitive, highly mobile defenseman who strengthens our back end,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “He takes pride in his game away from the puck and his puck management and ability to transition play will fit in nicely with our style and the strengths of our forward group. This is another move focused on improving our club today, while also providing certainty and stability for roster flexibility as we continue to build.”

