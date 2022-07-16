ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs Summer League UDFA Darius Days Signs Contract with Miami Heat

By Zach Dimmitt
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zpsle_0giAz9zG00

The San Antonio Spurs are 0-4 in Vegas Summer League, with the team's final game set for Saturday evening against the Memphis Grizzlies.

But despite the lack of wins, the Spurs have had some breakout players on the roster aside from rookie draft picks Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham. One major standout has been undrafted LSU forward Darius Days, who has impressed with his versatile offensive ability in Vegas.

Other teams, including the Miami Heat, have clearly taken notice, as the Heat announced Saturday that they have signed Days to a two-way contract.

Days didn't play in San Antonio's 87-86 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Thursday due to illness, but he displayed production as a 3-point shooter and rebounder in the three games before.

In Vegas, he averaged 13.6 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 55.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep. Days' best game came Monday against the Houston Rockets, as he dropped 17 points and 12 rebounds on 5-10 shooting and 2-6 from 3-point range.

Days, who started all 33 games he played in for LSU last season, now brings ideal stretch-big ability to Miami. Though a bit undersized for a true NBA big-man role at 6-7, he packs a punch with a 245-pound frame.

The Raleigh, Florida native averaged 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game last season while leading the Tigers with 69 makes from 3-point range. He's got a smooth, quick, high release, with a follow-through that is held for the entirety of the process. This serves well for his potential catch-and-shoot role in the NBA should he earn a standard contract.

Days now joins an Eastern Conference contender in the Heat, who came up one game short of the NBA Finals this postseason.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
All Knicks

Knicks Trade of Julius Randle? Here's the Problem

Julius Randle has, in one short year, gone from being maybe the New York Knicks' best player to being ... maybe ... un-tradable. “There’s just no market out there for him. ... Trust me, if they could have had a deal for him, it would be done already,” The executive told Heavy.com writer Sean Deveney.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Wesley
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
FastBreak on FanNation

A Very Famous NBA Player Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 is the 18th day of NBA free agency, and there are plenty of notable players that are still available to be signed. One of the available players is Lance Stephenson, who is 31-years-old and is a very well known player. The veteran guard began his career with the...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Spurs Summer League#The San Antonio Spurs#Lsu#The Atlanta Hawks#The Houston Rockets#Tigers
FastBreak on FanNation

Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet About LeBron James

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the Drew League in California, and he put on an absolute show scoring 42 points and grabbing six rebounds. The event was all over social media, and veteran NBA star Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet about James. Beverley: "Bron...
NBA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Miami Herald

He never even made 2nd-team all-county at Coral Park. Now, Zach Neto is a 1st-round pick

Zach Neto didn’t have a scholarship offer from a single school in one of the Power 5 conferences when he graduated from Coral Park in 2019 and, frankly, it was easy to understand why. The shortstop was 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, hit just two home runs in all of high school, and was never anything more than a third-team all-county selection by the Miami Herald. He starts his swing with a distinctive leg kick, which makes him fun to watch, but gave scouts pause. Every team passed up on him in the 2019 MLB draft.
MIAMI, FL
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
259
Followers
194
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy