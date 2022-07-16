ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person shot, killed outside Keeton Correctional Facility in Birmingham

By Austin Franklin
 3 days ago
(File: Getty)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A person was shot and killed outside the Keeton Correctional Facility in Birmingham Saturday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, the victim exited the facility on 7th Street North around 7:30 a.m. when a gunman approached them in the parking lot and fired multiple shots at them.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent Hospital by private vehicle where they later died.

Police say the suspect drove away from the scene traveling southbound on 7th Street North in a white sedan. Police believe the victim, unidentified at this time, was targeted in the shooting.

The suspect remains at large as of 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

This marks the 67th murder investigation so far this year in Birmingham.

