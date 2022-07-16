ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

NJ American asks Monmouth and Ocean County customers to conserve water

By Jean Mikle, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

Hot, mostly dry weather is on tap for the upcoming week, and New Jersey American Water Co. is asking customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties to conserve water.

“After a few weeks of cooler weather, the hot and dry weather seems to be here to stay,” said Carmen Tierno, senior director of operations at New Jersey American Water. “Because of this region’s increase in population during the summer months, New Jersey American Water is urging customers to begin using an odd/even schedule for outdoor watering to potentially avoid more stringent summertime restrictions of water usage.”

Practicing odd/even watering now will help the company manage a finite supply of water, and New Jersey American Water customers still will be able to maintain their lawns and gardens.

Under odd/even guidelines, if your street address is an odd number, you would water your garden and lawn on odd-numbered days of the month. If your address is an even number, you'd water on even days of the month. Watering in the evening or earlier in the morning is more effective, as it helps minimize evaporation.

New Jersey American says there are allowable exceptions to the odd/even watering suggestion.

Among them are:

  • Watering of new sod or seed if daily watering is required (Note: it is recommended that any planting of new sod or seed that has not already taken place be delayed until the fall)
  • Use of private wells for irrigation
  • Commercial uses of outdoor water, such as for nurseries, farm stands, power washing, plumbing, athletic fields, and car washes
  • Watering of athletic fields

The upcoming week has several chances for rain. The greatest chance in the next few days is on Monday night, when the National Weather Service said there is a nearly 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms at the Shore.

Jean Mikle: @jeanmikle, jmikle@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ American asks Monmouth and Ocean County customers to conserve water

