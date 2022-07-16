ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterfowl Hunters Expo returns bigger for a second year to kick off Wisconsin duck and goose seasons

By Paul A. Smith, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Prior to the inaugural Waterfowl Hunters Expo last August, lead organizer Bruce Ross said he and his fellow volunteers were hopeful it would become an annual event to help kick off the Wisconsin duck and goose seasons.

So far, so good.

The event exceeded expectations and is back bigger for Year 2.

The 2022 edition will be held Aug. 27 at the same venue as last year, Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.

Sponsors include the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Delta Waterfowl.

Ross, who is executive director of the WWA, said last year planners hoped to attract 1,500 people to the event.

But twice that many came, along with 150 to 200 dogs.

More sponsors have signed on this year, Ross said, and the event has rented more buildings for workshops, booths, seminars, activities and contests.

Once again the expo will feature the Wisconsin Duck and Goose Calling Championships, judging for the state waterfowl, turkey and pheasant stamps and a fastest retriever contest.

Like last year, hunters are invited to bring their boats and blinds to the expo and participate in a “Show Off Your Rig" event.

Seminars this year include a duck calling clinic led by three-time world duck calling champion Barnie Calef and cooking tips by Luke Zahm of Wisconsin Foodie.

A waterdog clinic will also be held throughout the day with sessions led by Josh Miller, Jeremy Moore and Justin Vandehay.

New this year the expo will host the WWA Decoy Carving Competition.

The expo is run as a non-profit event but revenues in excess of costs will be used in support of waterfowl hunting, Ross said. Possible uses of the funds are a scholarship, a hunting recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) initiative and a state wildlife staff position.

Tickets for the expo are $10 for adults and $8 for active military, veterans and first responders. Children under age 12 get in free.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 East County Road Y, Oshkosh.

For ticket and other information, visit waterfowlhuntersexpo.com.

Federal duck stamp available: The 2022-23 Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, commonly known as the duck stamp, went on sale June 24.

The $25 stamp is required of all U.S. waterfowl hunters age 16 and older and is also purchased voluntarily by some conservationists and collectors. Funds raised from stamp sales are used to protect wildlife habitat.

Since it was first issued in 1934 sales of the duck stamp have raised more than $1.1 billion to conserve more than 6 million acres of habitat for birds and other wildlife, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

This year's edition features redhead ducks by artist James Hautman of Chaska, Minnesota.

The stamps may be purchased at many U.S. post offices, National Wildlife Refuge offices and sporting goods stores, as well as online from the USPS, Wisconsin Society for Ornithology and the American Birding Association.

