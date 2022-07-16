ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Champ Ross Booted From Worlds for Missed Doping Test

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Back-to-back NCAA champion Randolph Ross was booted from the world track and field championships on the eve of his 400 meter preliminary race, about a month after officials could not locate him to take an antidoping test. The Athletics Integrity Unit announced Saturday it...

