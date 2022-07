It’s a good connection. Wrestling is in a weird place when it comes to being seen as a sport. While the wrestlers are absolutely athletes and people who are able to do some amazing things in the ring. At the same time though, there are always going to be people who do not see it as a real sport. It can be interesting to see what happens when athletes from more mainstream sports get into wrestling, and now a pretty big name is in talks with WWE.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO