Missouri swimmer infected with brain-eating amoeba in Iowa dies

Missouri Swimmer Dies From Rare Amoeba
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba.
Iowa woman struggles to get belongings from moving company
LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - A move closer to family has been an emotional time for an Iowa senior citizen and her daughter. The distress is not because they are uprooting. The move is far more costly than expected and the family’s belongings are a month behind in delivery. Barbara...
Missouri is in top 10 worst states to live in study says
ST. LOUIS – Missouri is one of the top ten worst states to live in, according to CNBC’s 2022 America’s Top States for Business study. Missouri came in at 5. One of the main reasons for this is voting rights. Following the August primaries, many mail-in voting options will be outlawed, and voter ID requirements will […]
Majority of Eric Greitens's campaign funded outside Missouri
Missouri Republican Senate candidate Eric Greitens has received nearly 78% of his campaign funds from sources outside of Missouri. Greitens has raised about $416,600 within the state, and $1.5 million outside, according to Open Secrets. These numbers come just a week after a super PAC supporting him raised $900,000 toward the race, in which he is one of 20 Republican candidates for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt's seat.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Missouri
What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Missouri statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 18th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri man who contracted a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in a southwest Iowa lake has died. Lisa Cox with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed the man’s death in an email sent to the Des Moines Register. The amoeba caused the unidentified man to contract Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis, or PAM, which is almost always fatal. Cox said there have been 154 known cases of PAM in the U-S in the past 60 years, with only four survivors. Meanwhile, the Lake of Three Fires remains closed to swimmers.
Iowa Four-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident While in Colorado
On Friday of last week, an Indianola, Iowa four-year-old boy died in a freak accident while visiting his grandmother in Colorado. According to KDVR in the Denver area, the boy was struck by a falling tree and killed. The accident took place in Jefferson County, Colorado near Jay Way and Weaver Drive around 7:45 AM.
Most valuable crops grown in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
When will Missouri’s prescription drug monitoring program be in place?
By next year, all health care providers will be able to track a patient's prescriptions with the goal of preventing overdoses and opioid abuse.
Iowa 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A four-year-old from Indianola died in Colorado on Friday when a tree fell on him. According to our sister station in Denver, the boy was visiting his grandmother and was the victim of a freak outdoor accident. While law enforcement officials have not released the four-year-old boy’s name, the organizer of […]
Voter’s Guide: What to know for Missouri’s Aug. 2 primary election
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Thousands will head to Missouri polls for the Aug. 2 primary election. Candidates who pick up the most votes will appear as their party’s nominee on Nov. 8 ballots for the general election. In next month’s election, voters will select Republican and Democratic nominees...
2022 primary election: Who is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of candidates have put their name in the hat for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat. With Republican Sen. Roy Blunt retiring, Missourians will elect a new senator to represent them in Washington D.C. this year. But first, voters will have to narrow the...
Swimmer infected with brain-eating amoeba after visiting an Iowa beach has died, officials say
TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — A Missouri resident diagnosed this month with an infection from a brain-eating amoeba after visiting a beach in Iowa has died, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). The beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County was...
Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never The post Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mega Millions reaches half-billion mark
The Mega Millions jackpot is now over the half billion dollar mark, with an estimated top prize of $530 million up for grabs in the next drawing Tuesday, July 19, a news release says.
Greene County has an opioid crisis. So when will the state’s drug monitoring program launch?
This story is part of a Daily Citizen series on Springfield’s opioid crisis. Remember when Missouri was the last of the fifty states to implement a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program? Me neither, because it hasn’t happened yet. But we’re close. A Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, otherwise known...
Elderly Missouri resident invested thousands in alleged Ponzi-like promissory note scam
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s securities division issued an order against David J. Spalding of Waterloo, Illinois, seeking to recover $18,500, plus interest, defrauded from an elderly Missouri resident. On December 7, 2017, Spalding allegedly visited the home of an Imperial, Missouri woman convincing her to sign a promissory...
Fate of Missouri marijuana initiative petition unclear as signature count continues
Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question. The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.
Gov. Reynolds vows to fight for school choice until every Iowa child has ‘fair shot’
During Friday’s 2022 FAMiLY Leadership Summit, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds renewed her promise to fight for school choice until every Iowa child has the same opportunity. “It goes beyond their earliest years and when we take a look at some of the things that we’ve seen over the last couple of years — and it seems to continue to escalate the breakdown of the family, the infiltration of divisive ideologies in our classrooms and really the empty pit of social media, too many kids are being left behind. And we have to change that. We must set up children for a happy and a productive life. Much of that support, it comes down to the family and parenting, but much of that support happens in a classroom. And the experience that ta child has in school can mold them for life.
Iowa officials urge water safety following drownings
There have been at least three drowning deaths in Iowa rivers during the month of July.
