Missouri swimmer infected with brain-eating amoeba in Iowa dies

During Friday’s 2022 FAMiLY Leadership Summit, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds renewed her promise to fight for school choice until every Iowa child has the same opportunity. “It goes beyond their earliest years and when we take a look at some of the things that we’ve seen over the last couple of years — and it seems to continue to escalate the breakdown of the family, the infiltration of divisive ideologies in our classrooms and really the empty pit of social media, too many kids are being left behind. And we have to change that. We must set up children for a happy and a productive life. Much of that support, it comes down to the family and parenting, but much of that support happens in a classroom. And the experience that ta child has in school can mold them for life.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO