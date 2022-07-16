ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri swimmer infected with brain-eating amoeba in Iowa dies

By Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpgrg_0giAv1Uw00
This is a 3D illustration of a brain-eating amoeba. (Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
ksgf.com

Missouri Swimmer Dies From Rare Amoeba

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WOWT

Iowa woman struggles to get belongings from moving company

LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - A move closer to family has been an emotional time for an Iowa senior citizen and her daughter. The distress is not because they are uprooting. The move is far more costly than expected and the family’s belongings are a month behind in delivery. Barbara...
LOGAN, IA
FOX 2

Missouri is in top 10 worst states to live in study says

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is one of the top ten worst states to live in, according to CNBC’s 2022 America’s Top States for Business study. Missouri came in at 5. One of the main reasons for this is voting rights. Following the August primaries, many mail-in voting options will be outlawed, and voter ID requirements will […]
Washington Examiner

Majority of Eric Greitens's campaign funded outside Missouri

Missouri Republican Senate candidate Eric Greitens has received nearly 78% of his campaign funds from sources outside of Missouri. Greitens has raised about $416,600 within the state, and $1.5 million outside, according to Open Secrets. These numbers come just a week after a super PAC supporting him raised $900,000 toward the race, in which he is one of 20 Republican candidates for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt's seat.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amoeba#Swimmer
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Missouri

What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Missouri statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 18th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri man who contracted a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in a southwest Iowa lake has died. Lisa Cox with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed the man’s death in an email sent to the Des Moines Register. The amoeba caused the unidentified man to contract Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis, or PAM, which is almost always fatal. Cox said there have been 154 known cases of PAM in the U-S in the past 60 years, with only four survivors. Meanwhile, the Lake of Three Fires remains closed to swimmers.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Four-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident While in Colorado

On Friday of last week, an Indianola, Iowa four-year-old boy died in a freak accident while visiting his grandmother in Colorado. According to KDVR in the Denver area, the boy was struck by a falling tree and killed. The accident took place in Jefferson County, Colorado near Jay Way and Weaver Drive around 7:45 AM.
INDIANOLA, IA
KOLR10 News

Most valuable crops grown in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
WHO 13

Iowa 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A four-year-old from Indianola died in Colorado on Friday when a tree fell on him. According to our sister station in Denver, the boy was visiting his grandmother and was the victim of a freak outdoor accident. While law enforcement officials have not released the four-year-old boy’s name, the organizer of […]
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never The post Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri Independent

Fate of Missouri marijuana initiative petition unclear as signature count continues

Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question. The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.
MISSOURI STATE
iowa.media

Gov. Reynolds vows to fight for school choice until every Iowa child has ‘fair shot’

During Friday’s 2022 FAMiLY Leadership Summit, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds renewed her promise to fight for school choice until every Iowa child has the same opportunity. “It goes beyond their earliest years and when we take a look at some of the things that we’ve seen over the last couple of years — and it seems to continue to escalate the breakdown of the family, the infiltration of divisive ideologies in our classrooms and really the empty pit of social media, too many kids are being left behind. And we have to change that. We must set up children for a happy and a productive life. Much of that support, it comes down to the family and parenting, but much of that support happens in a classroom. And the experience that ta child has in school can mold them for life.
IOWA STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy