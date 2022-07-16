Two Injured In Boating Accident on Taunton River

A 27-year-old woman who got into a single car crash on Route 195 which resulted in the death of her 25-year-old friend was sentenced recently to jail. On January 16, 2021 at approximately 1:50 a.m., the defendant, Zeyra Martinez, of Pawtucket, was operating her father’s 2010 Honda Pilot eastbound when she lost control of the car in Rehoboth. The vehicle slid off the roadway sideways and into the median. As the car slid into the median it began to roll and at some point, during the rolling, the passenger, Emerizialina Moreira, also of Pawtucket, was ejected from the car.

