Two Injured In Boating Accident on Taunton River

MILFORD, Mass. — A Hopedale, Massachusetts, man is recovering after being pinned under his vehicle in the woods of Milford on Sunday, police said. Hopedale police contacted Milford police for help locating a man who had not returned home on Saturday. His cell phone was pinged in the area of the quarries in Milford around Walden Woods near Interstate 495.
(WJAR) — An unresponsive 9-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Easton's Beach on Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the city of Newport. The spokesperson said Newport fire and rescue crews responded to a report of a drowning at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Lifeguards were performing a different rescue which the spokesperson described as routine, when a lifeguard by tower 3 spotted the boy in the water, around 150 yards out.
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A dog is dead and two firefighters were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in New Bedford overnight. Firefighters responded just before 12 a.m. Tuesday to the Roosevelt Apartments on County Street. Upon arrival, a fire was seen coming from a...
FALMOUTH – A fire damaged a popular Falmouth diner early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Betsy’s Diner at 457 Main Street about 5 AM. Flames could be seen on the roof after the fire apparently spread through the ductwork. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Main Street was.
NEW BEDFORD — A mother and her infant were among the eight people rescued from a two-alarm fire at a New Bedford apartment building that claimed the life of a dog. An automatic fire alarm at the Roosevelt Apartments at 415 County Street activated at 11:59 p.m. Monday night, alerting New Bedford firefighters, according to a release from the department.
The woman who drove into picnic tables at a Rhode Island clam shack last week, killing a woman, was identified Monday. The driver is Jacqueline Rougier, 83, the Warwick Police Department told NBC affiliate WJAR. The crash took place at Tommy's World Famous Clam Shack in Warwick on Friday. The...
A missing Massachusetts woman has been found dead and police are trying to locate someone who may have information. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, a body discovered in Brattleboro, Vt., this morning has been tentatively identified as Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., who was reported missing over the weekend. Her body was located inside her truck, which had been sought as part of the missing persons investigation.
A 27-year-old woman who got into a single car crash on Route 195 which resulted in the death of her 25-year-old friend was sentenced recently to jail. On January 16, 2021 at approximately 1:50 a.m., the defendant, Zeyra Martinez, of Pawtucket, was operating her father’s 2010 Honda Pilot eastbound when she lost control of the car in Rehoboth. The vehicle slid off the roadway sideways and into the median. As the car slid into the median it began to roll and at some point, during the rolling, the passenger, Emerizialina Moreira, also of Pawtucket, was ejected from the car.
A Massachusetts man has drowned while at a lake over the weekend. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, a young man was pulled from Silver Lake in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus yesterday and later died. The victim is identified as Maynor Salas Lopez, 21, of Lynn. Preliminary...
No matter where you went this weekend in the state, it was pretty busy on the roads. In Warwick, a woman is dead and her husband is still in the hospital after a driver apparently hit the gas instead of the brake at Tommy's Clam Shack on Warwick Avenue in Warwick Friday. Police have not commented as to whether there will be in charges against the driver.
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police identified both the victim and suspect in an Exeter murder. Col. Robert Creamer said that 60-year-old Ramsundar Ramkalawan was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday morning. State police found the body of 65-year-old Donna MacDonald Monday night at an apartment on...
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police would like your help with identifying the male in the attached picture. He may have been a witness to vandalism. Please contact Officer Garrison at 774-255-4527. Thank you.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcycle crash blocked the on-ramp to Interstate 95 north in Providence early Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. near exit 24. Traffic was backed up for nearly 8 minutes from Interstate 195 to Branch Avenue as emergency crews headed to the...
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said two men were sent to the hospital Friday night after a boat crash. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on the Taunton River. Capt. Barden Castro said that a 43-year-old Mansfield man and a 44-year-old North Easton man hit...
NEW BEDFORD — Three New Bedford men have been arrested following an argument and attempted home invasion that ended with shots fired in the city's South End on Monday night. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said that 19-year-old Daniel Kelly of Bonney Street, 25-year-old Ashley Street resident Lazarus Caban, and Maxfield Street resident Jacob Caban, 27, have been arrested and charged with a variety of offenses.
BROCKTON, Mass. — Firefighters in Brockton quickly knocked down a blaze in a multi family home Monday night. Crews responded to 256 Ames Street overnight where they found heavy fire showing from the 2nd floor, according to Brockton Fire Chief Nardelli. Fire officials say the flames extended to the...
