Baker Mayfield was easily the most exciting player to watch in college, but that didn’t transition into the NFL. He threw for 43 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions in his senior year at Oklahoma. After 4 years in Cleveland, Baker has a 29-30 record with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. Cleveland thought they were getting their next franchise quarterback, but that wasn’t the case.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO