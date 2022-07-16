ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

25 Drama Movies That Became Famous After Flopping in Theaters

By Hristina Byrnes
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksAp7_0giArvXr00 It may be hard to imagine that such now-iconic film comedies as “Full Metal Jacket,” “The Machinist,” and “What's Eating Gilbert Grape'' were box office flops when they were released but grew to become recognized as classics over time. This happens more often than some people think, however.

To compile a list of now-classic dramas that bombed at the box office, 24/7 Tempo defined as a classic any comedy with audience scores and Tomatometer ratings of at least 75% on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator. We then drew international box office and production cost data from The Numbers , an online movie database owned by Nash Information Services, and historical theater ticket prices from the National Association of Theater Owners . We considered any film that earned less than 200% of its reported production budget to have been a flop when released.

The films were then ranked based on the difference between the number of positive Rotten Tomatoes audience reviews (a rating of 3.5 or more out of 5) for each film as of February 2022 and the estimated number of tickets sold worldwide for the film during its initial theatrical release. The difference represents the gulf between a film’s current popularity and its initial reception. (Information on directors and stars, when included, comes from IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon.)

Click here to see 25 box office bombs that became classics

Why these films, now considered some of the funniest in cinematic history, tanked in theaters at the time of their release is anyone’s guess. Maybe it was poor marketing; maybe the release date was inopportune; maybe the potential for foreign sales was overestimated; or maybe the box office receipts were respectable but production costs were too high. ( Flop or hit, these are the most expensive movies ever made. )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MM5Vp_0giArvXr00

25. Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (75,039 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (54 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $15.2 million (1.7 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $81.8 million
> Directed by: Sergio Leone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAU5y_0giArvXr00

24. Full Metal Jacket (1987)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (324,778 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (83 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $105.5 million (11.5 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $70.3 million
> Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hA2X7_0giArvXr00

23. Bottle Rocket (1996)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (61,613 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (66 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $844,477 (92,192 tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $10.4 million
> Directed by: Wes Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icjSE_0giArvXr00

22. Lars and the Real Girl (2007)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (105,777 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 81% (138 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $15.0 million (1.6 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $16.6 million
> Directed by: Craig Gillespie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5fXR_0giArvXr00

21. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 78% (271,973 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 77% (135 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $59.4 million (6.5 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $35.7 million
> Directed by: Ken Kwapis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ll6Jw_0giArvXr00

20. Ed Wood (1994)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (107,299 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (65 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $13.1 million (1.4 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $40.4 million
> Directed by: Tim Burton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODKXx_0giArvXr00

19. Gone Baby Gone (2007)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (210,008 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (181 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $45.7 million (5.0 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $25.3 million
> Directed by: Ben Affleck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzEos_0giArvXr00

18. The Savages (2007)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 75% (135,344 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (172 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $14.2 million (1.5 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $12.0 million
> Directed by: Tamara Jenkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RO7ht_0giArvXr00

17. Rescue Dawn (2006)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 75% (125,788 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (163 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $9.8 million (1.1 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $14.0 million
> Directed by: Werner Herzog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TYqBX_0giArvXr00

16. Mulholland Dr. (2001)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (189,369 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (181 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $33.7 million (3.7 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $24.3 million
> Directed by: David Lynch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWbag_0giArvXr00

15. Almost Famous (2000)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (325,177 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (174 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $80.5 million (8.8 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $102.0 million
> Directed by: Cameron Crowe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0cAG_0giArvXr00

14. The Machinist (2004)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (156,143 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 77% (143 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $12.8 million (1.4 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $7.4 million
> Directed by: Brad Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCc9g_0giArvXr00

13. 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (394,530 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (224 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $94.8 million (10.3 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $63.9 million
> Directed by: James Mangold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Taslz_0giArvXr00

12. Zodiac (2007)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77% (494,558 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (259 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $110.6 million (12.1 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $113.2 million
> Directed by: David Fincher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKSH7_0giArvXr00

11. The Virgin Suicides (1999)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (192,575 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 77% (102 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $19.2 million (2.1 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $10.9 million
> Directed by: Sofia Coppola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ysj2Z_0giArvXr00

10. True Romance (1993)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (192,545 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (54 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $28.0 million (3.1 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $27.7 million
> Directed by: Tony Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qjh61_0giArvXr00

9. Gattaca (1997)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (208,849 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (64 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $25.0 million (2.7 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $71.8 million
> Directed by: Andrew Niccol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqP2O_0giArvXr00

8. Paris, je t'aime (2006)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (192,613 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (112 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $7.2 million (790,090 tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $18.2 million
> Directed by: Ethan Coen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWp0s_0giArvXr00

7. Children of Men (2006)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (531,198 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (255 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $97.7 million (10.7 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $106.3 million
> Directed by: Alfonso CuarÃ³n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r35kh_0giArvXr00

6. What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (301,866 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (51 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $20.3 million (2.2 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $24.3 million
> Directed by: Lasse HallstrÃ¶m

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMFmd_0giArvXr00

5. Requiem for a Dream (2000)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (328,609 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (138 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $12.6 million (1.4 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $7.6 million
> Directed by: Darren Aronofsky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCoyj_0giArvXr00

4. American History X (1998)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 96% (479,979 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (87 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $13.1 million (1.4 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $19.5 million
> Directed by: Tony Kaye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dos58_0giArvXr00

3. Fight Club (1999)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 96% (1.1 million votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (179 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $182.5 million (19.9 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $117.7 million
> Directed by: David Fincher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTV9H_0giArvXr00

2. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 98% (887,061 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (77 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $63.8 million (7.0 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $56.1 million
> Directed by: Frank Darabont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRIJh_0giArvXr00

1. Donnie Darko (2001)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80% (31.0 million votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (118 reviews)
> Worldwide box office, adj. for inflation: $12.2 million (1.3 million tickets)
> Est. production budget, adj. for inflation: $7.3 million
> Directed by: Richard Kelly

