Ice Cube’s One Regret…Passing On ‘Menace II Society’

By BridgetEE
 3 days ago
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Vision is 20/20 and so are our thoughts on life. We have all had moments of reflection on our lives and have said, ‘if I had to do over’ or ‘If I knew then what I know now’, no matter how successful or not you are in life. We all have regrets on things we have done in the past, that includes legendary rapper/actor/movie producer Ice Cube.

The ‘No Vaseline’ rapper Ice Cube admitted in a sit-down interview with the On The Guest List podcast that as successful he has been in his career there is one project that he turned down that haunts him til this day the movie Menace II Society, the 1993 cult classic that was directed by The Hughes Brothers, Allen and Albert.

Ice Cube had this to say about his regrets:

“I would say Menace II Society. I had a shot to do O-Dog, even though I think Larenz Tate killed it,” “I just didn’t wanna be type cast. You know what I mean? I was like, ‘I just did Boyz N The Hood and they just gonna have me be the L.A. gangbanger you know what I mean every damn movie,’”

The Menace II Society cast included a now ‘Who’s Who’s’ in Black Hollywood, Tyrin Turner, Larenz Tate, Jada Pinkett, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Plummer, Charles S. Dutton, Clifton Powell, rapper Too Short and the late actor/comedian Anthony Johnson.

Could you imagine Ice Cube playing O-Dog !?

Source: Radio One Digital

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

