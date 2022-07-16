ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, SC

Deputies searching for man who impersonated police officer in Chesterfield County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of impersonating a police officer.

Deputies said they received a call about a white male who drove an unmarked dark-colored SUV to a residence in the area and claimed to be an investigator with the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the man asked to search the home for stolen property.

The man wanted in connection with this incident has not been identified.

Deputies are asking residents to be careful about who they let into their homes, no matter who they claim to be.

