Maryland State

Maryland church groups in Panama headed home amid civil unrest

By Luke Lukert
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 30 missionaries in Panama, including 17 teenagers and their chaperones, are heading back home to Maryland after being trapped in a compound for over a week by social unrest in the country. Since July 7, the missionaries had been staying at a compound in Las Lajas, near the...

wtop.com

Comments / 7

Guest
2d ago

Such a shame. Satan is trying to ruin everything Gods people are doing. We know who wins in the end🙏♥️

Reply
3
