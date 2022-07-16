Maryland church groups in Panama headed home amid civil unrest
By Luke Lukert
WTOP
3 days ago
Around 30 missionaries in Panama, including 17 teenagers and their chaperones, are heading back home to Maryland after being trapped in a compound for over a week by social unrest in the country. Since July 7, the missionaries had been staying at a compound in Las Lajas, near the...
Panama's government and indigenous leaders reached a deal Sunday to clear demonstrators from part of the Panamerican Highway in exchange for lower fuel prices, but other stretches of the strategic route remained blocked by protesters demanding more concessions. Despite this deal, most of Panama's part of the Panamerican Highway, which links the country of 4.4 million people to the rest of Central America, remained clogged with large trucks and banner-waving demonstrators on Sunday.
The FBI has raided a string of churches in Texas and Georgia that are situated near US military bases that have been accused of targeting servicemen.The agency confirmed that it had conducted a raid at Assembly of Prayer Christian Church, in Killeen, Texas, which is just six miles from the country’s biggest base, Fort Hood.Agents also raided the House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Georgia, which is located near Fort Stewart, and the Assembly of Prayer church in Augusta, Georgia, which is near Fort Gordon.According to The Killeen Daily Herald, “Dozens of Google and Facebook reviews of the Killeen...
KHARTOUM, July 17 (Reuters) - Security forces fired tear gas as Sudanese protesters marched in the capital Khartoum on Sunday against the country's military leadership, holding it responsible for an outbreak of violence in Blue Nile State.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Demand is surging for concealed carry permits in Maryland in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The Washington Post reported Friday that Maryland State Police say they've received 11 times the...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 14 (Reuters) - Haitian demonstrators on Thursday burned tires and blocked streets of the capital to protest ongoing fuel shortages even as the country's main fuel terminal renewed deliveries that had been suspended due to an outbreak of gang violence.
The United Nations has been forced to move humanitarian aid and workers across Haiti by air and ship because gang violence has become so bad in the capital Port-au-Prince, an aid official said on Tuesday. The move comes as aid agencies struggle to tackle a deepening food crisis there. More...
ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis urged the Catholic faithful Wednesday to stop exploiting the old Latin Mass for ideological reasons and to start discovering the beauty of the new liturgy that grew from the reforms of the Second Vatican Council. Francis penned a letter to rank-and-file Catholics as part...
Internationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump earned a historic decision this week on behalf of Tamara Lanier, the direct descendant of a slave, Congo “Papa” Renty, in the Massachusetts Supreme Court to uphold a lawsuit against Harvard University. Crump called it a historic victory for Black Americans.
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A former employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow has been handed a 14-year prison term in Russia for illegal drug trafficking after he was caught entering the country with medical marijuana he says was prescribed to him after back surgery.
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans who oppose abortion rights are struggling to talk about the horrific case of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel across state lines to Indiana to get an abortion because of strict laws in her home state, Ohio. The case made international headlines after...
A Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Maryland was arrested Friday for making a false report about child trafficking, the Harford County Sheriff's office said in a press release. Driving the news: Ryan Dark White, who is running for Senate under the name Jon McGreevey, told police officers in April...
A thousand miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, federal law enforcement and military that patrol the waters surrounding Florida and Puerto Rico are seeing the emergence of a new border crisis. As record numbers of Cubans and Haitians attempt to cross the southern land border illegally, others are increasingly taking to...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — It began with a message that appeared on Danah al-Mayouf’s phone from an anonymous Instagram account — a promise to help her “crush” a $5 million lawsuit she faced from a pro-government Saudi fashion model. But, the mystery texter...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
A West Virginia National Guard member pleaded guilty to one Capitol riot charge this week. Jamie Lynn Ferguson took leave to travel to Washington DC to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally. She later told investigators that she went to the Capitol in hopes of seeing Trump again. A member...
Sri Lanka’s president finally resigned. Protesters celebrated, and they had reason to: Their mass demonstrations — including a takeover of the presidential mansion — drove President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from office. Sri Lanka’s economy is in free fall. The country doesn’t have enough money to buy essentials: food,...
Until the 1880s, abortions were morally acceptable and legal, with even the Catholic Church approving of the procedure before ‘quickening.’ Historians say the desire to ban the procedure had more to do with business than women’s health.
Comments / 7