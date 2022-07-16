ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

Team Toothman Touchdown Camp returns to Grafton

By Daniel Woods
 3 days ago

GRAFTON, W.Va – The second Team Toothman Touchdown Camp kicked off this morning at Grafton High School with Toothman Ford partnering with WVU football players and some former pros to bring a free youth football clinic to Taylor County.

The goal of the camp was the same this year as it was last year: to give back to the north-central West Virginia community that has supported Toothman Ford so much over the years.

“It’s great to see all these kids out here participating,” Toothman Ford owner JR Toothman said, “It’s great to see our staff come together to put this together on short notice and it’s always just nice to be able to give something to the community that gives so much to us as a business as well.”

Eight current Mountaineers took part in the camp as coaches including Dante Stills, Charles Woods, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Brandon Yates Tirek Austin-Cave, Tony Mathis, Kaden Prather and Sam James who says that serving the community that gives so much to the WVU football program takes hime back to a simpler time and place.

“It means a lot because, kids see us, it makes there days. Most of them are fans of West Virginia and just being student-athletes of West Virginia University, coming out here and putting a smile on these kids face, it means a lot,” he said, “It gives me a lot of joy just to come out here and fun with them. It reminds me of when I was a kid. Just come out here and have fun. Don’t care what’s going on. Don’t even know what the outside world is doing right now. Just here to have fun so there’s a lot of joy in doing that right now.”

Former NFLers Ernie Mills, Lamar Thomas and Frank Gore also joined the camp staff this year with five-time Pro Bowler Gore returning from last year. He says that at the end of the day, he keeps coming back because it’s all about the kids.

“It’s to come back again and the kids. They’re excited to be around me and also for me to help them,” he said, “I love it. That’s why I say whenever JR called me and I could help him and also help the kids, I’m willing to do whatever for them.”

Over fifty kids from Grafton and around North-Central West Virginia attended the Team Toothman Touchdown Camp completely free of charge, getting right back to the heart of Toothman Ford’s goal of giving back to the community.

WBOY 12 News

Glenville State upgrading dining services

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University is upgrading its dining services, it announced in a press release Monday. The university said it received $1.5 million from Aramark last month to renovate and upgrade the cafeteria and snack bar areas inside the Mollohan Campus Community Center. The school brought...
GLENVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mylan Park dedicates new batter’s eye at Shilling Field

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A dedication was held at Shilling Field for the new batter’s eye at the Anker Complex within Mylan Park. The batter’s eye was donated by the Shilling family in memory of Nathan Shilling, a former baseball captain for Morgantown High School. His father, Gordon Shilling, threw out the first pitch prior to […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU getting $100K in federal funding for NASA research

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University is getting federal funding from NASA. The university will receive $100,000 from NASA’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) program so that it can fast-track research and development applicable to NASA’s mission priorities through its Rapid Response Research (R3) collaborative, according to a press release from U.S. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
