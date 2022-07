Cameron Smith's win at St. Andrews made him the Champion Golfer of the Year. It might not have happened, though, if he hadn't pulled off one of the greatest pars of all time. By now, you've certainly seen it. Many times. After missing the 17th green with his approach, the Aussie found himself in a precarious position with the infamous Road Hole bunker between his golf ball and the flag.

GOLF ・ 10 HOURS AGO