Tampa Police continue to investigate after two people were shot outside a home on E. North Bay Street in Tampa. The shooting happened on May 29 around 3 a.m. Tampa Police said 21-year-old Antonio Richardson was outside his family's home when he was shot and killed. Police said he was celebrating a family member's high school graduation. A car drove by, and someone fired multiple rounds striking Richardson and another person.

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO