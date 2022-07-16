ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: El Paso; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central El Paso County in east central Colorado Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 406 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Fountain to 7 miles northwest of Pueblo West, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pueblo, Fountain, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, Pinon and Hanover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jefferson, northwestern Taylor and southwestern Madison Counties through 600 PM EDT At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of St. Marks, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Scanlon, Econfina, Goose Pasture, Hells Half Acre, Lake Bird, Iddo, Boyd, Eridu, Cabbage Grove and Sirmans. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Rutherford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD...NORTHERN SPARTANBURG AND NORTHWESTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Spartanburg, or near Boiling Springs SC, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Boiling Springs SC, Cowpens, Wellford, Inman, Mayo, Chesnee, Cowpens National Battlefield, Lake Bowen, USC Upstate and Thicketty. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, South Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Carroll; Coweta; Douglas; South Fulton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carroll, southwestern Douglas, northwestern Coweta and southwestern Fulton Counties through 545 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Seaton Lake, or 10 miles east of Carrollton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newnan, Carrollton, Whitesburg, Plant Yates, Byers Crossroads, Hannah, Arnco-Sargent, Seaton Lake, Fairplay, Dunaway Gardens, Clem, Roscoe and Madras. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is possible with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mono, Churchill, Mineral, Storey, southern Washoe, Pershing, Douglas and Lyon Counties through 345 PM PDT At 208 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 20 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Also expect periods of brief heavy rainfall with some of these storms. Locations impacted include Fallon, Lovelock, Bodie, Chalfant, Crowley Lake, Benton, Pyramid Lake, Bridgeport, Lahontan Reservoir, Toms Place, Mono Lake, Fernley, Hawthorne, Yerington, Virginia Peak, Middlegate, Wellington, Silver Springs, Derby Dam and Smith. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Charlton FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, including the following counties, in northeast Florida, Baker and Nassau. In southeast Georgia, Charlton. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Baker, West Central Nassau and Southeastern Charlton Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker; Nassau FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, including the following counties, in northeast Florida, Baker and Nassau. In southeast Georgia, Charlton. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Baker, West Central Nassau and Southeastern Charlton Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flash flooding is occurring or imminent! Flood waters carrying ash and debris from the Crooks Fire scar will flood Ash Creek and Milk creeks and enter the Hassayampa River just downstream from the Gold Bar Ranch. Low water crossings, especially along Forest Road 82 will be flooded. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Crooks Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 213 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Crooks Fire scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Crooks Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Crooks Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Yavapai County This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Ash Creek, Middlewater Creek, Milk Creek, Turkey Creek and Lynx Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Roger Mills; Washita; Woods; Woodward EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Dewey, Roger Mills, Custer, Woodward, Harper, Woods, Ellis, Beckham and Washita Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Greer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Major; Noble EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Lower Washington County; South Central Utah EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100-105 possible, except up to 108 near St. George. * WHERE...Lower Washington County, South Central Utah and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Daniels; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR DANIELS...ROOSEVELT...NORTHEASTERN VALLEY AND NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 603 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Peerless to 15 miles northeast of Lustre to 8 miles northwest of Wolf Point, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Scobey, Poplar, Opheim, Richland, Flaxville, Port Of Whitetail, Lustre, Madoc, Bredette, Port Of Scobey, Redstone, Whitetail, Peerless, Frazer, Oswego, Daleview, Four Buttes, West Fork and Volt. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Northern Clarke County in northwestern Virginia The City of Winchester in northwestern Virginia Southwestern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia South central Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia Southeastern Hampshire County in eastern West Virginia * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 159 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Star Tannery, or 10 miles west of Winchester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Inwood, Middleway, High View, Cedar Grove, Gaylord, Clear Brook, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Stephenson, Cedar Hill, Albin, Gore, Stringtown, Brucetown, Greenwood, High View Manor and Gainesboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cleveland; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; McClain; Pottawatomie EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Comanche and Cotton Counties. In Texas, Wichita and Archer Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 01:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Elko County through 245 PM PDT At 205 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 17 miles northwest of Currie, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Brief heavy rainfall along with gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wells, Ruby Valley, Clover Valley, Angel Lake and Secret Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ELKO COUNTY, NV

